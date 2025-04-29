Food & Drink Reporter

Gazetteer SF seeks a Food & Drink Reporter to cover San Francisco's delicious food and drink scene, with a focus on the personalities and intrigue behind the dishes.

Objective

Write impactful articles that drive subscriptions and buzz for Gazetteer SF.

Responsibilities

Report and write exclusive, must-read stories about food and drink in San Francisco.

Aim to “own your beat” by cultivating the best sources, news-gathering constantly, and publishing stories that no one else does.

Produce a wide range of stories from quick updates to in-depth features.

Work with Managing Editor to guide the editorial direction and strategy of Gazetteer SF.

Publish stories in CMS and support editing of homepage.

Requirements

At least 4 years of experience in fast-paced and deadline-driven written journalism.

Excellent writing, reporting, and editing skills.

Great wit and a strong voice.

An extensive Rolodex of quality sources in your subject, and the drive to develop more.

Outstanding news judgment and journalistic ethics.

A passion for San Francisco local news and shedding light on the untold stories that matter in this great city.

Creativity and differentiation, with the ability to ideate and produce stories that stand out.

Top notch digital publishing skills and experience, especially with an assortment of CMS and newsletter platforms.

Apply by sending your resume to info [AT] gazetteer.co with "Food & Drink Reporter" in the subject.

The salary range for this position is $80,000 to $120,000.