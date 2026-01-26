Gazetteer seeking advertising and sponsorship salesperson (contract)

Gazetteer is seeking a contract salesperson to sell print advertising and event sponsorships for our growing media company.

Objective:

Drive revenue for the company by selling print advertising in Gazetteer San Francisco quarterly newspaper and sponsorships of Chat Room event series.

Responsibilities:

Manage the full sales cycle from initial outreach to proposal creation to negotiation, closing, and post-sale account management.

Develop and cultivate relationships with decision-makers at advertising clients.

Coordinate with print and event production teams to ensure campaigns run smoothly and effectively.

Perform market research to prospect potential clients and develop sales strategy.

Update and manage CRM to organize clients and track sales.

Regularly attend events in San Francisco to promote Gazetteer SF and build relationships.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in media sales or similar sales / business development roles.

Deep understanding of San Francisco’s professional, cultural, and social scenes.

Large personal network in San Francisco advertising, business, government, and non-profit communities.

Strong presentation, sales, and interpersonal skills.

Strong knowledge of media and advertising industries.

Self-starter and eager to learn more about media and news industries.

Professional and goal-oriented with a track record of meeting quarterly/annual goals.

Competency with document, spreadsheet, presentation, and CRM software.

Compensation and Structure

This is a contract role paying $40 an hour plus commission for a 6-month initial term, with hours to be negotiated.

Commission will be a key part of the overall compensation structure.

Work will generally be performed remotely, with regular in-person meetings in San Francisco.

Apply by sending your resume to info [AT] gazetteer.co with "Salesperson" in the subject.