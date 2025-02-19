Preliminary layoff notices hit San Francisco teachers
SFUSD doesn’t have ‘enough of a handle’ on its own budget, union leader says
Can an AI-powered app ‘Solve SF’ and its 311 woes?
A new app offers a faster way to report issues like graffiti to the city’s 311 line by just taking a photo. Here's the lowdown — and some lingering concerns
Geographer comes home to the city that shaped him
The longtime SF indie pop luminary is returning for a Noise Pop celebration Friday
Oakland R&B crooner ASTU and SF dreampoppers Cindy to perform at CHAT ROOM: MUSIC
Twilio, Samsara quietly obscured DEI mentions on sites
For Twilio, it’s a huge 180 from the days of proclaiming a desire to be an anti-racist company
Do Park Rangers really need to be fingerprinting hot dog vendors?
Amid a terrifying national deportation crisis, San Francisco is still trying to crack down on immigrant vendors, to little avail
Waymo considering monthly robotaxi membership in SF
It's called Waymo GoPass
Facebook is now overrun with AI-generated film review slop
At best, the posts read like rewrites of Wikipedia entries. At worst, they recommend nonexistent movies
The All-Star game features Nikola Jokić, the best player ever (of our time)
The Nuggets center’s style and humility is a remedy for dark days
Nuro has begun testing its self-driving car software in San Francisco
And the company teased a big year ahead
San Francisco’s bet on dance music to revive the city pays off
Between Downtown First Thursdays and the NBA’s concert series, there’s a real, palpable boom underway
SF city officials are on one about the NBA All-Star Game
‘They don’t know what they’re about to see,’ Mayor Lurie said
In the NBA, at least, diversity and inclusion efforts are alive and well
Bay Area startups set to face off in the NBA All-Star pitch competition
Oakland R&B crooner ASTU and SF dreampoppers Cindy to perform at CHAT ROOM: MUSIC
Tango enthusiasts flock to Mission’s Verdi Club on Thursdays for beloved ‘Milonga Malevaje’
'It’s like a 10-minute romance, and then you part ways'
Elon Musk’s DOGE is a problem. But Bay Area techies are cheering it on
Support from some of S.F.'s biggest tech figures, including Garry Tan, shows the ideology fueling tech culture
Business owners expect the All-Star game to be ‘bonkers,’ but in a good way
The NBA All-Star game is coming to the Chase Center
Celebrate and ruminate on the cosmic sounds of San Francisco at Chat Room: Music
We’re partnering with SF Music Week for a wonderful evening of tunes and discussion
Judge tosses SF lawsuit that spurred Streisand Effect for tech exec’s arrest
Plaintiff’s lawyer claims former CEO is no Zuckerberg, but judge says ‘there is a First Amendment protection for truthful reporting of newsworthy information’
San Francisco’s Internet Archive fighting erasure of DEI, Jan. 6 materials
Archivists with the organization’s Wayback Machine now trying to predict what Trump might scrub next
I want to get off the Muni carousel of cuts and deficits
Amid a nationwide crisis of transit, S.F. is stuck with a 1970s mentality that could wreck the agency for the future
Flat tires from nails and screws are a crazy-making plague for San Francisco drivers
If you think your car is being targeted, you’re not alone