Preliminary layoff notices hit San Francisco teachers

SFUSD doesn’t have ‘enough of a handle’ on its own budget, union leader says

Can an AI-powered app ‘Solve SF’ and its 311 woes?

A new app offers a faster way to report issues like graffiti to the city’s 311 line by just taking a photo. Here's the lowdown — and some lingering concerns

Geographer comes home to the city that shaped him

The longtime SF indie pop luminary is returning for a Noise Pop celebration Friday

Do Park Rangers really need to be fingerprinting hot dog vendors?

Amid a terrifying national deportation crisis, San Francisco is still trying to crack down on immigrant vendors, to little avail

Announcements

Bay Area artists ASTU and Cindy to perform at Chat Room: Music

Waymo considering monthly robotaxi membership in SF

It's called Waymo GoPass

Facebook is now overrun with AI-generated film review slop

At best, the posts read like rewrites of Wikipedia entries. At worst, they recommend nonexistent movies

The All-Star game features Nikola Jokić, the best player ever (of our time)

The Nuggets center’s style and humility is a remedy for dark days

Nuro has begun testing its self-driving car software in San Francisco

And the company teased a big year ahead

San Francisco’s bet on dance music to revive the city pays off

Between Downtown First Thursdays and the NBA’s concert series, there’s a real, palpable boom underway

SF city officials are on one about the NBA All-Star Game

‘They don’t know what they’re about to see,’ Mayor Lurie said

In the NBA, at least, diversity and inclusion efforts are alive and well

Bay Area startups set to face off in the NBA All-Star pitch competition

Elon Musk’s DOGE is a problem. But Bay Area techies are cheering it on

Support from some of S.F.'s biggest tech figures, including Garry Tan, shows the ideology fueling tech culture

Business owners expect the All-Star game to be ‘bonkers,’ but in a good way

The NBA All-Star game is coming to the Chase Center

Announcements

Celebrate and ruminate on the cosmic sounds of San Francisco at Chat Room: Music

We’re partnering with SF Music Week for a wonderful evening of tunes and discussion

Judge tosses SF lawsuit that spurred Streisand Effect for tech exec’s arrest

Plaintiff’s lawyer claims former CEO is no Zuckerberg, but judge says ‘there is a First Amendment protection for truthful reporting of newsworthy information’

San Francisco’s Internet Archive fighting erasure of DEI, Jan. 6 materials

Archivists with the organization’s Wayback Machine now trying to predict what Trump might scrub next

I want to get off the Muni carousel of cuts and deficits

Amid a nationwide crisis of transit, S.F. is stuck with a 1970s mentality that could wreck the agency for the future

Flat tires from nails and screws are a crazy-making plague for San Francisco drivers

If you think your car is being targeted, you’re not alone

