Gazetteer SF seeks freelance reporters fluent in Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese

Gazetteer SF is looking to expand our coverage of San Francisco by working with freelance reporters fluent in Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

If you’re a well-sourced reporter who’s able to converse with subjects, read primary source documents, and track down information in these languages, please send examples of your work and story pitches to Gazetteer SF editor-in-chief Matt Haber. Stories will be written and published in English.

We're seeking stories about business, immigration, culture, communities, food, and lifestyles in San Francisco.

We pay between $400-$1,000 per story, depending on word count and other factors.