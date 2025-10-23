Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Not a moment too soon

With federal forces descending upon the Bay Area, Mayor Lurie issued his most forceful condemnation of the Trump administration

6:05 PM PDT on October 22, 2025

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. Photo: SFGovTV

Shortly after 1 p.m., San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office notified the press of a “public safety update” to be broadcast on YouTube.

News reports from the Chronicle and others began rolling in that President Donald Trump will deploy more than 100 federal agents, among them from US Customs and Border Protection, to a Coast Guard base in Alameda. It’s an omen widely viewed as presaging an even more vicious immigration crackdown in San Francisco. The deployment would follow a strategy that has played out in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland. Clearly, Lurie believed the time had arrived to take a stand against the White House.

The Mayor stood at a lectern shoulder to shoulder with city officials. All of them looked appropriately, gravely serious. If the moment felt sickly inevitable, it was nonetheless full of anticipation to see how Lurie would handle the moment.

The Mayor began by saying that he’s been preparing for a federal deployment for the last ten months, which would mean since his inauguration in January. Public safety agencies, hospitals, schools, and transportation systems are ready, he said, adding that City Attorney David Chiu was ready to sue the Trump administration.

“As our policy has always been, we will ensure that our local government does not support federal civil immigration enforcement operations,” Lurie said. “Sending the military to San Francisco will not help our city or our country.”

The mayor was also a mayor, plugging his achievements, at least some of which surely should be shared with his predecessor, London Breed. San Francisco has a net increase in police officers and sheriffs’ deputies for the first time in a decade, he said. Violent crime has dropped to a 70-year low, and tent encampments are at record lows, he added.

But he also took a stand that he hadn’t voiced until now, reiterating the legal point that the National Guard isn’t permitted to assist with policing street crime, or making drug arrests. Their presence in front of schools, restaurants and office buildings “doesn’t make our city safer. It terrorizes our communities,” he said. At last weekend’s No Kings protest, 50,000 people marched on Market St. without a single arrest, he said. The mayor urged San Franciscans to not take the bait of federal officials inciting chaos. “Our message is clearest when our voices are loud and peaceful,” Lurie said.

In his short term so far, Lurie has not always been the most articulate or polished speaker. Until now, the Mayor has studiously avoided mentioning Trump by name. On Wednesday, though he still didn’t mention the President directly, he rose to the occasion. He was prepared, and made it feel like the city is as ready as it can be for what’s to come. The speech was by far the strongest contrast he has drawn between the values of San Francisco and the Trump administration, and it was a relief to finally hear the city’s top official tell it like it is.

“This federal administration has a playbook” of relying on masked immigration officials pursuing aggressive enforcement tactics “designed to incite backlash, chaos, and violence, which are then used as an excuse to deploy military personnel,” the Mayor said.

“While we cannot control the federal government,” he went on, “here in San Francisco, we define who we are.”

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Share This Article

Joel Rosenblatt

Joel covers the forces in San Francisco — money, business, personalities, local law and politics — that bind the city and pull it apart.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

So funny we forgot to laugh

AI slop billboards have gotten so absurd that even an obvious satire is being taken seriously

October 22, 2025

All quiet on the Castro front

Residents and workers in the city’s most storied neighborhood wonder what a National Guard deployment might look like

October 22, 2025

Dancers in the dark

With screenings across the city, the San Francisco Dance Film Festival blends movement, music, and the movies

October 22, 2025

Scenes from a city in waiting

Another perfect day as San Francisco braces for the arrival of federal troops

October 21, 2025

Have Porto’s, will travel

Meet the guy selling LA’s favorite Cuban pastries out of his trunk in the Bay Area

October 21, 2025

What makes Saikat run?

In his race to beat Nancy Pelosi in 2026, Saikat Chakrabarti’s friends and allies are calling him San Francisco’s Zohran Mamdani. Progressives are a bit more moderate on him

October 20, 2025
See all posts