Presidio Tunnel Tops does away with gender-inclusive restroom signage

Its COO informed staff of the change this week

3:20 PM PST on March 4, 2025

The Presidio Trust has updated its public restroom signage at Tunnel Tops in light of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on DEI, Gazetteer SF has learned.

Presidio Trust COO Diana Simmons notified employees of the change on Monday, saying the restroom signs now indicate they are “available to all using international symbols,” she wrote in an employee memo viewed by Gazetteer. 

That shift in semantics coincides with a change on the Presidio Trust’s website for its transit center. On Feb. 10, according to an archived page via the Wayback Machine, the Trust described “gender-inclusive” restrooms in two places on the website. Today, one of those mentions is no longer there (it seems they may have missed one during the scrub). 

The Presidio Transit Center website today (on left) and from Feb. 10 (on right) showing removal of "gender-inclusive" language.

The Trust has also made internal changes to its employee handbook, Simmons wrote in the memo. Its DEI statement is now a statement on the Trust’s "Commitment to a Culture of Dignity and Respect.”

These changes come about a week after COO Simmons instructed employees to remove their gender pronouns from their email signatures, and as the Presidio Trust grapples with Trump’s executive order calling for the agency to eliminate its "non-statutory components and functions” and to reduce its personnel. The Trust has until Wednesday to respond to the Office of Management and Budget.

Ryan Heron, a representative with the Laborers’ international Union of North America 792, which represents plumbers, painters, landscapers, and gardeners with the Presidio Trust, told Gazetteer SF he doesn’t expect union members to be affected by any workforce reductions.

“What has been communicated to employees is that if there are going to be layoffs, they expect it to be relatively minimal,” he said. “Our opinion is that every single position, at least within the union, is the minimum amount required by law.” 

A spokesperson for the Trust did not respond to Gazetteer’s request for comment. The Trust, however, has maintained that it is self-sustaining and distinct from most other federal agencies. Last week, the Trust highlighted how it has generated $350 million in net operating income since 2013, when it became financially independent

