Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

‘Sometimes a homeless man has no choice’

A Market Street encounter with Daniel Lurie

9:14 AM PDT on September 30, 2025

Mayor Daniel Lurie talking to a homeless man on Market Street. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt/Gazetteer SF

|Joel Rosenblatt
Gazetteer SF hat

We're giving away hats until September 30th only!

Our limited edition caps were embroidered in the Mission District

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday evening, Mayor Daniel Lurie was on Market Street, as he is many days. I was on Market too, doing an errand, and I spotted the mayor crouched down low, talking to a homeless man. The man was on the ground near a wheelchair, some of his belongings, including his hat and coat, strewn about him.

This wasn’t the first time I’d run into the mayor around town. In December, I found him surveying homelessness on Sixth Street. Two weeks ago, we were both in McLaren Park with Roger Federer, although Lurie got to hit with him. 

Approaching Lurie and the homeless man, I took a photo. They both looked up at me and I could tell Lurie was annoyed by my presence; the homeless man winked at me, which made me feel a little better about intruding on their conversation. Sensing I wasn’t going anywhere, Lurie returned to his interaction.

The man, who told Lurie his name, didn’t seem entirely coherent. He slurred his words, causing the mayor to lean in closer to hear him. The mayor asked if he had been in a shelter, and offered to call city services on his behalf.

The man questioned Lurie’s motives.

“If I see someone on the ground, I’ve got to check to make sure they’re OK,” Lurie told the man. “I want you to be in a shelter, or in treatment. We’re here to help.”

“I know what you’re trying to do,” the man responded. “You’re trying to clean up the streets.”

“I’m trying to do that, and I’m trying to help people,” Lurie told him.

“Sometimes a homeless man has no choice,” the man replied, sounding suddenly a lot more coherent.

“I understand that,” Lurie said. “We need to do better as a city.”

The man asked Lurie who he was and when Lurie said his name, and explained that he was the mayor, the man responded, “The mayor!? Fuck!”

The two shook hands. The man picked himself and his belongings up, got back into his wheelchair, and moved on.

After their exchange, I approached Lurie, and told him I was a reporter and wanted to ask some questions. The Mayor was reluctant.

“I’m trying not to — this is not about getting press,” he said. In the past during his walkabouts, he brought reporters along, but apparently he didn’t want to do that today. He granted me one question, so I asked how he had come upon the man, and what would happen to him. Lurie told me he talks to homeless people five to ten times each day.

“If I see someone in distress, I don't think we — I as the mayor — should walk by anybody that is lying on the ground, on the cement, on the cold cement, anymore,” Lurie said.

“And so what’s the resolution here?” I asked.

“Well, I can get his name, and I can get our neighborhood outreach team to try to get him into a shelter, or in his case recovery, or a treatment bed, which we've been standing up a lot more of.”

Lurie explained that the city’s outreach team is fully staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but that there are too few shelter beds at nighttime and on the weekends. By 1 p.m. each day, the city’s shelter beds are full.

“We’re out of space, so people have to wait until the next day, which is not good, right?,” Lurie said.

I agreed and asked what San Francisco is doing about that?

“We stand up more beds, and that's what we're doing,” Lurie said. “I mean, we've stood up 300 to 400 of the right kind of beds. And we need to be at 24/7,” he said.

Shelter, and a bed, available around the clock for those who need it? The proposition seemed at once reasonable, and far away. The mayor walked off. I let him go.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.
Gazetteer SF hat

We're giving away hats until September 30th only!

Our limited edition caps were embroidered in the Mission District

Share This Article

Joel Rosenblatt

Joel covers the forces in San Francisco — money, business, personalities, local law and politics — that bind the city and pull it apart.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Letter from Oakland: Local Economy about to take off

September 30, 2025

We’ve reached the end of Labubus

The future of 2025’s ubiquitous bag charms hangs in the balance

September 29, 2025

Scumming attractions

The Scumdance Film Festival wants to entertain you with some good, not-so-clean fun

September 26, 2025

Joel Engardio’s exit interview

Wrapping up his final weeks in office, the recalled District 4 supervisor is looking forward to the future and many more years of enjoying Sunset Dunes

September 26, 2025

Specialize or die

What this month’s xAI layoffs say about the state of labor power

September 26, 2025

The reel life of Jim Cassedy

Inside the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission’s projection booth with an A.V. kid-turned-master projectionist

September 25, 2025
See all posts