The Linda Lindas kick off their first headlining tour with a special playlist just for us

Welcome to the latest installment of our series Guest List, where we ask artists, bands, and industry folks to share a 10-song playlist, along with a few words about the mix. Everything is fair game, whether it's on-the-road jams, a curated mood soundtrack, or their pre-show mix.

It's an honor to feature the all-girl, power-pop-slash-punk-rock band The Linda Lindas. The prodigious L.A.-based four-piece has been making music since 2018. In 2021, a video of them performing a righteously indignant song called "Racist, Sexist Boy" inside the Los Angeles Public Library earned them co-signs from rock legends and Pulitzer Prize winners alike. Since then, they've put out two albums of sterling, vibrant punk rock. They're kicking off their first-ever headlining tour Thursday with a two-night stint in the Bay Area in support of No Obligation, their latest full-length. Accordingly, all four members contributed to a sweet mega-mix of tunes. We usually cap playlists at 10 songs, but with all four members making contributions, we simply have to let the music play. What a treat.

Allow drummer and vocalist Mila de la Garza to explain:

We’re going on tour! This is a playlist with all songs about traveling/cars/going on trips. You can listen to it when you’re going on a trip, or want to go on a trip, or even on the way to one of our shows! We all put some of our favorites, so there’s something for everyone :)

The Linda Lindas will be performing at the UC Theatre on March 20, and at The Fillmore on March 21. Stream or buy their latest album, No Obligation, on Spotify or Bandcamp.