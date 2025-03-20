Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The Linda Lindas kick off their first headlining tour with a special playlist just for us

The all-girl rock band is performing at the UC Theatre and the Fillmore this week

1:00 PM PDT on March 20, 2025

The Linda Lindas. Photo: Jessie Cowan/Epitaph Records

Welcome to the latest installment of our series Guest List, where we ask artists, bands, and industry folks to share a 10-song playlist, along with a few words about the mix. Everything is fair game, whether it's on-the-road jams, a curated mood soundtrack, or their pre-show mix.

It's an honor to feature the all-girl, power-pop-slash-punk-rock band The Linda Lindas. The prodigious L.A.-based four-piece has been making music since 2018. In 2021, a video of them performing a righteously indignant song called "Racist, Sexist Boy" inside the Los Angeles Public Library earned them co-signs from rock legends and Pulitzer Prize winners alike. Since then, they've put out two albums of sterling, vibrant punk rock. They're kicking off their first-ever headlining tour Thursday with a two-night stint in the Bay Area in support of No Obligation, their latest full-length. Accordingly, all four members contributed to a sweet mega-mix of tunes. We usually cap playlists at 10 songs, but with all four members making contributions, we simply have to let the music play. What a treat.

Allow drummer and vocalist Mila de la Garza to explain:

We’re going on tour! This is a playlist with all songs about traveling/cars/going on trips. You can listen to it when you’re going on a trip, or want to go on a trip, or even on the way to one of our shows! We all put some of our favorites, so there’s something for everyone :)

The Linda Lindas will be performing at the UC Theatre on March 20, and at The Fillmore on March 21. Stream or buy their latest album, No Obligation, on Spotify or Bandcamp.

Email this article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote

I’m a reporter focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Video shows stabbing of shoplifter by Walgreens employee

The incident unfolded on Castro Street on Wednesday morning, and it raises alarming questions about who is to blame

March 19, 2025

Meta will cut more staffers one month after ‘low-performer’ layoffs

A spokesperson said the cuts will help Meta 'better align with our growth and efficiency goals'

March 18, 2025

Did DNA Lounge host a band known for Nazi connections? It’s complicated.

The Scottish band The Exploited has a legendary place in the street punk scene — and a frontman dogged by allegations

March 14, 2025

Meta is assembling a new team to hunt down leakers

Enter the Insider Trust team

March 14, 2025
See all posts