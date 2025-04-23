Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Waymo drove off with SF tennis instructor’s equipment in trunk, suit alleges

He alleges that he’s been in a months-long struggle to get any answers from Waymo

2:30 PM PDT on April 23, 2025

Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Gazetteer SF

Get a year of Gazetteer SF for just $49

Anniversary sale ends April 30
Sign Me Up

Waymo is facing a lawsuit from a tennis instructor alleging one of its robotaxis drove off with $1,000 worth of his tennis equipment in the trunk.

San Francisco resident Daniel Linley alleges the Waymo car’s trunk would not open at the end of his ride on Feb. 7, even after he tapped the “open trunk” button in the app. 

“I contacted Waymo to let them know of this problem,” Linley wrote in his small claims court filing. “As I was on the phone with Waymo, the car just drove away with all my expensive tennis equipment.”

According to the suit, filed this past week in San Francisco Superior Court of California, Linley has contacted Waymo numerous times in the weeks between the ride and filing the complaint, seeking for the company to either help retrieve his items or to reimburse him. Waymo, however, has “failed to do so,” he alleges.

“There’s been no concrete conversations about this,” Linley told Gazetteer SF. “It’s more me in touch with them then them in touch with me.”

He said that he filed a lost and found report as the Waymo was driving away. Since then, despite contacting Waymo customer service multiple times, customer service representatives have simply said they will escalate the issue.  He’s been in a two-month-long struggle to try to get a straight answer from the company, he said.

On March 3, Linley said a Waymo representative reached out to him, but it was ultimately not helpful and did not resolve the issue.

Linley works as a tennis instructor at the Goldman Tennis Center at Golden Gate Park. He is seeking $1,000 to cover the cost of his lost equipment, plus $11,500 to make up for the loss of income since the incident.

In an emailed statement to Gazetteer SF, a Waymo spokesperson, who declined to be named, said the company is in touch with Linley and is “working to resolve the claim.”

They added, “Waymo’s Support Team operates with the goal of reuniting riders and their forgotten items."

But Linley took issue with Waymo’s use of “forgotten items” in the company’s media statement. 

“These were not forgotten items,” he said. “These were items that I had called to get out of the car. I called from the back of the car and then it drove away. If they're going to try and couch this in those terms where I'm at fault, that’s not going to work. They're trying to escape responsibility.”

Waymo has been ramping up operations in San Francisco as of late. In March, Waymo received approval from the city to begin mapping the roads in and around San Francisco International Airport as a first step to offering pickups and drop offs at the airport. Earlier this month, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Waymo would be allowed to map the car-free parts of Market Street.

Get a year of Gazetteer SF for just $49

Anniversary sale ends April 30
Sign Me Up

Share This Article

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Pokémon trading cards have never been bigger. For its biggest fans, SF’s Gamescape is the place to be.

On Thursdays, the Lower Haight games shops hosts an ‘open play’ night that's become a haven for serious Pokémon fans

April 22, 2025

Ahead of Nintendo’s downtown arrival, a look back at the beloved PlayStation store

Perhaps the 90's-era Sony Metreon was ahead of its time, but now Nintendo has a chance to recapture some of the magic it left behind

April 18, 2025

Mr. Tan goes to Washington… and the battle over ‘Little Tech’ is heating up

Silicon Valley leaders, regulators, and elected officials came together earlier this month to debate the future of small startups, but the issue is more divisive than it seems

April 17, 2025

Quince quietly changes description of popular handbag after getting called out by Wirecutter

The SF-based purveyor of fancy items for cheap marketed its bag as 'top-grain' leather before the article was published

April 16, 2025
See all posts