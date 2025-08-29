A Stanford dropout turned indie pop talent

It’s the tale of a thousand tech founders: A young striver moves to the Bay Area, goes to Stanford, and drops out to try and make it big.

But rather than found a dime-a-dozen AI startup or move into a hacker house, the San Francisco (via Australia) musician ROHAN set up a home studio. Inspired by the rich indie rock talent in his home country and the eclectic scene around the Bay, ROHAN creates breezy, melancholy bedroom pop in the vein of Dominic Fike or fellow countrymen Royel Otis.

ROHAN will be opening for R&B upstart Frex at Brick & Mortar Music Hall tonight. To prepare you for the show, here’s a playlist from ROHAN filled with the music that has defined his years in San Francisco. From ROHAN:

“I’ve been living primarily here since I moved from overseas at age 18, and so many things I’ve done and people I’ve met and memories I have from this city have shaped my music taste. Here are 10 songs I fell in love with while living here.”

ROHAN is playing Brick & Mortar Music Hall on August 29. Tickets are available here.

