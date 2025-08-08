An Outside Lands primer from a rising star

Welcome to the latest installment of our series Guest List, where we ask artists, bands, and industry folks to share a 10-song playlist, along with a few words about the mix. Everything is fair game, whether it's on-the-road jams, a curated mood soundtrack, or their pre-show mix.

I feel very fortunate to have Hope Tala on the latest Guest List. Hope Tala, the performing moniker of British singer-songwriter Hope Natasha McDonald, crafts easy-listening pop that doesn’t fade into the background, a lovely balm that fuses the silky romantics of quiet-storm R&B with the yearning of ‘60s Getz-Gilberto, and the vintage gloss of British “sophistipop.” It all comes together in Hope's voice, which bears the warm, conversational spirit of singers like Tracey Thorn and Lucy Dacus.

This music is complete catnip to my ears, and apparently, former President Barack Obama’s, too: Her songs have been featured on his annual summertime playlists for three years. After years of singles and EPs, Hope released her debut album, Hope Handwritten, earlier this year.

Hope Tala is performing at Outside Lands on Sunday afternoon and doing a post-fest set at 9:30 pm at The Independent with friend and tourmate Luna Li. Below, you’ll find a mix of the artists she’s most excited to see at the festival.

From Tala:

These are all songs I can’t wait to hear at Outside Lands this weekend. Most of these are artists I’ve seen live before, some of them multiple times — Gracie Abrams, Kate Bollinger, Doechii, Tyler, the Creator, my friend Luna Li. I love seeing people live repeatedly and coming back knowing their music better each time, but I’m also really excited to see Doja and Role Model for the first.

Hope Tala performs at Outside Lands and at the Independent on August 10. Stream her latest album, Hope Handwritten, on Spotify.



Text us tips and we'll send you stories.