Don’t vandalize Teslas just because you’re mad, dummy 

This should go without saying, but: Hey! Don’t vandalize random Teslas just because you’re crashing out over the state of American governance! I’ve been seeing Teslas get vandalized all over socials, presumably as some sort of political message or backlash to anything perceived as supporting Herr Elon Musk. We’ve already seen the rise of anti-Elon stickers on Teslas, which serve as both promotion of one’s political values and a de-escalating deterrent for nearby haters. But after spotting a recent incident in San Francisco, I’m convinced that we need to have a collective conversation about this.

Screenshot from Reddit's r/sanfrancisco forum

Listen, it sucks out here. You’re questioning the legitimacy of American representative democracy and the failure of our institutions to fend off the dumbest fascists in recent history. Your cortisol is pumping. You just wanna do something.

But you’re not sparking the revolution by keying “Nazi” into random people’s electric cars.

You're not inciting change in material conditions for society.

Don’t vandalize cars over an assumption of someone’s politics. (I mean, at least get proof they’re a dangerous extremist first, for God’s sakes.)

I get it. Nevertheless, let’s say it together: Don’t vandalize random-ass cars because of a brand name. If we’re jumping to conclusions over people’s choice of vehicles, it’s probably more likely that the guy in the lifted F-150 is a right-wing reactionary than someone who bought a Tesla in the last decade, anyway!

Remember, it wasn’t that long ago that Elon was a respected figure in the liberal mainstream, with a track record of consistently leaning Democrat (even if he gave money to Republicans, too). Back then, I thought Tesla’s major sin was designing cars that are bland to the point of ugliness, but that’s a contested opinion, so.

Selling your car and buying a new one is, ironically enough, terrible for the environment. Research suggests it’s best to stick with your car and use it ‘til it dies. And do recall that car-industry CEOs in general routinely suck. So knock it off with the vandalizing. It’s performative outrage, suited only for personal indulgence and a short-term kick.

Go give food to poor people. Go find a mutual aid project. Go harangue elected officials to stand up to the Trump administration, even if it’s easier for them to give ground and claim it’s pragmatic politics. Hell, vandalize Tesla dealerships and cop cars and Waymos if you want.

But don’t fuck with a stranger’s vehicle over an assumption that they’re a fascist, rather than, say, just a person who bought America’s most famous electric car some time ago. Does this really need to be said?