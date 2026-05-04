Gazetteer acquires The Potrero View

We’re excited to announce that Gazetteer has acquired San Francisco’s longest-running neighborhood newspaper The Potrero View from current editor and publisher Steven Moss.

Gazetteer will continue publishing the 56-year-old monthly paper covering Potrero Hill, the Dogpatch, Mission Bay, and Soma with a print circulation of 12,000. Under the new ownership, The Potrero View and Gazetteer SF will be run as separate editorial publications, while sales and operations will be combined. Gazetteer Inc. acquired The Potrero View in an asset sale.

With Gazetteer SF’s quarterly newspaper circulation of 10,000, the combined print circulation of the two publications will be 22,000.

“We’re so excited to honor and grow the legacy of this beloved San Francisco newspaper,” said Byron Perry, Gazetteer founder and CEO.

Gazetteers plans for the acquisition include:

Expanding The Potrero View distribution and coverage in the booming Dogpatch and Mission Bay areas

Growing advertising sales for the View and Gazetteer SF through cross-selling and targeting new industries

Offering combined subscriptions for both publications

Cross-publishing relevant stories

By bringing this beloved community paper under the Gazetteer umbrella, Perry is deepening his commitment to local news, especially delivered directly to readers in print.

Under Moss, The View is a vital, lively portal into the city’s southeast. For residents of those neighborhoods, it’s an essential read even as newer, grabbier platforms continue to vie for their attention. The goals of those platforms are, more often than not, at odds with the work of local journalists who see more than profits in covering their communities.

“The View does its best to reflect the community it serves,” Moss told Gazetteer. This has been true since a group of residents calling themselves (with tongue in cheek) “The Potrero Hill Mob” started putting out the paper in August 1970.

To Moss, the area has an unusually tight knit population, with residents who pride themselves on a deep sense of civic engagement. It’s also something of a small town within a bigger city: Halloween gatherings, pet parades, cherished local merchants, and community gardens bring people together in the streets and shared spaces.

Decade after decade, The Potrero View has served as a voice and forum for residents. When monthly editions hit places like Farley’s or the Good Life Grocery (both longtime advertisers), they’re snapped up by eager readers, many of whom write to Moss to tell him how much they love it.

Since our launch in April 2024, Gazetteer SF has sought to connect with readers in a similarly direct way — first online and now in our quarterly print edition. “I view the acquisition of The Potrero View as a continuation of our strategy of delivering local news directly to readers, not chasing algorithms for clicks. What we’re buying here is a trusted local publication that’s a real and tactile part of the community,” said Perry.

For readers of both publications, not much will immediately change. Moss will remain editor and publisher of The Potrero View through the rest of 2026, and will continue to bring his knowledge of the neighborhood and his editorial eye to the paper. In 2027, he will step back from the editor and publisher role while continuing to write columns for the paper.

Gazetteer SF will continue to focus on San Francisco as a whole. When opportunities to collaborate arise, the two newsrooms may work together to deepen coverage.

“It’s hard to let go of something I’ve been dedicated to for almost 20 years,” Moss said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with many of the writers, drafting a monthly column, and holding the results in my hands. But I’m quite appreciative that by shifting it to Gazetteer, The View has a future that I could not otherwise give it.”

For media inquiries please contact Chelly Guzman at chelly@gazetteer.co.