Immaculate tunes and big conversations at Chat Room: Music

A deep and hearty thank you from the team to everyone who made it out last week to Gazetteer SF’s second Chat Room at Swedish American Hall. We really can’t do these events without you — and we hope you were able to connect with San Francisco’s robust music community and Gazetteer’s readers and staff.

The three panels reflected the gamut of big conversations surrounding music and San Francisco: how generative AI, for better or worse, is reshaping the industry like streaming services and MP3 downloads did before; why advocating for artists and local music scenes matters, especially in this moment; and how to revitalize San Francisco’s long-gestating nightlife scene from three of its stewards.

But what’s a night dedicated to music without, well, music? We had the honor of hosting dream-pop four-piece Cindy and soul singer ASTU (accompanied by her brother, Noah and The Arkiteks) for dazzling, intimate sets — and they were both fantastic. Cindy’s spectral, acoustic set urged us to lean in closer, while ASTU’s pow filled the entirety of the room and reverberated in my mind long after the show ended.

A special thanks to our partners at San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development, KEXP, Noise Pop, and SF Live, as well as to our mistress of ceremonies Jillian Gnarling.

If you missed it this time around, here are some highlight shots from the evening by Shan Caressi. Our next Chat Room is June 12th — more details to be announced soon. We hope to see you there; Gazetteer SF subscribers get in for free!