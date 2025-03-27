Medical student accuses UCSF of retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct 

A fourth-year student at the UCSF School of Medicine is alleging that the university is retaliating against him for reporting incidents of sexual misconduct by a faculty member. The complaint was filed on Feb. 24 by John H. Shen-Sampas, and the suit names both UCSF and the Regents of the University of California as defendants. Shen-Sampas alleges that Mark Ratcliffe, a professor at the School of Medicine, sexually harassed him and coerced him to “make certain statements with respect to their research work.”

Shen-Sampas says that “on or around” Nov. 11, he reported sexual misconduct by Ratcliffe to the university’s Title IX office. He then states that in early December, a “student conduct officer” contacted Shen-Sampas and told him that he was accused of “untruthful statements regarding his research work with Mark Ratcliffe,” according to the complaint.

Measnwhile, Shen-Sampas reached out to the Piedmont Police Department around Dec. 20 and was interviewed by a detective about Ratcliffe and the potential for sexual harassment charges. But in mid-January, he says he received another message from UCSF’s student conduct officer. He claims the officer “stated that she believed statements made by Mark Ratcliffe rather than Plaintiff,” and recommended Shen-Sampas’ dismissal from UCSF.

The subsequent effort to notify UCSF’s Title IX compliance office with an allegation of retaliation went unanswered, the complaint says. In addition, Shen-Sampas says he received a message from the National Resident Matching Program, which places medical students in residency programs around the country, stating that he was under investigation for his statements about Ratcliffe.

“As a result of the retaliatory act, Plaintiff’s prospect of matching into a residency program has been severely damaged,” the complaint states.

UCSF spokesperson Kristen Bole declined to comment “on personnel issues” in an email to Gazetteer SF. Shen-Sampas, Ratcliffe, and the Piedmont Police Department could not be reached by phone and email by press time.