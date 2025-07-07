Keanu Reeves is not from San Francisco, but there’s something hella Bay Area about dude’s whole vibe. Like San Francisco, Keanu is a harmonious blend of contradictions: brainy and physical; futuristic and eternal; sunny and noir; iconic and totally normal.

He must understand this because several of Keanu’s movies have strong SF pedigrees: The Matrix Resurrections, fourth installment of The Matrix series, was set here (or, you know, in a computer-simulated version of “here”), as were Sweet November and Always Be My Maybe in which he played the role he was born to play: himself.

This month and next, the Roxie Theater is presenting A Keanu Summer featuring five of our dude’s most excellent films. To celebrate this series — and the man at its center — we’re each taking a moment to honor Keanu and his many, many facets.

This is an ongoing series. Check back for more Keanu.

