Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The best Keanu is teen Keanu

Of all the teen spirited roles Keanu played back then, my favorite remains his smallest

12:00 PM PDT on July 7, 2025

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989). Photo: MGM/Screenshot

This month and next, the Roxie Theater is presenting A Keanu Summer featuring five of our dude’s most excellent films. To celebrate this series — and the man at its center — we’re each taking a moment to honor Keanu and his many, many facets.

Before he was Neo, Keanu Reeves was a neophyte. Like a lot of us, Keanu was once a dopy 20-something, but unlike nearly any of us, he was also an actor already showing his impressive range. Keanu could do it all: numbed stoner with a conscience (River’s Edge, 1986); grieving friend with a secret (Permanent Record, 1988); dumb boyfriend with a heart of gold (Parenthood, 1989); and, of course, wide-eyed time-traveling metalhead (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989; Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991). 

Keanu suffused each of these roles with sweetness, cluelessness, and an undeniable sex appeal. Not for nothing did the Brit wits at The Modern Review put Keanu on the cover in 1993 with the headline “Young, Dumb, and Full of Come.” (I had the T-shirt, the premium for subscribing to that short-lived rag dedicated to “low culture for highbrows.”)

Of all the teen spirited roles Keanu played back then, my favorite remains his smallest: In 1990, Keanu appeared on The Tracey Ullman Show — “the nation’s showcase for psychiatrist jokes and musical comedy numbers,” per Troy McClure— in a sketch called “Two Lost Souls” 

Yes, this sketch is totally cringey in the post-Mary Kay Letourneau era, but what’s not to love about Keanu prancing around his messy teen bedroom after hooking up with his parents’ landscape artist? Keanu’s comedic timing is perfect, especially when he tells Ullman with utter sincerity that they shared their first kiss “underneath my copy of Great Expectations”? 

Keanu’s adolescent earnestness is perfectly calibrated and extremely funny. You completely believe that Ullman’s Barbara could fall for this kid who’s just so young, so dumb, and, yeah, probably so full of cum. Who can blame her? We all did.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Share This Article

Matt Haber

Matt Haber is editor-in-chief of Gazetteer SF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Blood and frustration on Sutter Street

A snapshot of a brief, bloody confrontation with ICE near 100 Montgomery

July 8, 2025

The best Keanu is Sad Keanu … and he isn’t so sad

Consider that Keanu’s expression is not sadness. It’s solitude. It’s self assurance

July 8, 2025

Our dude

Hollywood is full of stars, but there’s only one Keanu

July 7, 2025
Commentary

The banality of Palantir’s evil airport ad

Why is a company that makes millions tracking down immigrants for ICE advertising at SFO?

July 3, 2025

Love the ones you’re with

Inside a bar on Divisadero leaning into the national fixation on 'Love Island'

July 2, 2025

Leggo my Labubu!

An epidemic of stolen and tampered packages has Labubu collectors furiously filing police reports and setting up Ring cams

July 1, 2025
See all posts