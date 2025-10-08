Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Will the real OpenAI please stand up?

Flyers announcing a “hardware launch” this weekend are fake

4:54 PM PDT on October 8, 2025

Another day, another prank on the techies of FiDi. Photo: Matt Haber/Gazetteer SF

Who are you?

Where are you? Take the 2025 Gazetteer SF survey and tell us!

Earlier this week, mysterious flyers featuring OpenAI’s blossom logo were posted on telephone poles along Market St. announcing “Hardware Launch. 10/11/25.” A QR code below linked curious passersby to a 12-hour event this Saturday at a to-be-announced location hosted by an entity known only as “Team.”

There’s only one problem: OpenAI has nothing to do with them.

“This is not an OpenAI event,” Taya Christensen, a member of the communications team at OpenAI, told Gazetteer SF in an email.

Neither is it the doing of our resident prankster and local media puppetmaster Riley Walz (as far as we can trust him). He said he hadn’t heard of the fake OpenAI event until he scanned the flyers himself. Danielle Egan, another member of Walz’s mischievous friend group known for setting stunty traps for the local media and clout-chasing techies to fall into, said the same.

It’s tech week in San Francisco, which means every company worth its funding is trying to break through the noise of networking events, panels, and launches by going viral with some marketing stunt. Obviously, the fake “hardware launch” flyers are trying to capitalize on the public interest around some recent, real OpenAI news: At a developer conference at the Moscone Center on Monday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ex-Apple designer and now-OpenAI collaborator Jony Ive teased a “family of devices” coming soon.

However, posing as OpenAI seems to have backfired. About two hours after OpenAI responded to our inquiry, the event and “Team” account was suspended on Luma. The flyers are still up, but the event is likely off.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Who are you?

Where are you? Take the 2025 Gazetteer SF survey and tell us!

Share This Article

Cydney Hayes
@thecydneyhayes@cydhayes.bsky.social

Cydney Hayes is a business and tech reporter for Gazetteer SF. She has previously written about tech, culture, music, and media for The Drift, Architectural Digest, Baltimore, Entertainment Weekly, and elsewhere. She also writes a Substack newsletter called OPENWORLD. Subscribe at openw0rld.substack.com.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Announcements

Leave your phone at home: Chat Room Season 2 goes analog

We'll discuss print publications, urban farming, and more

October 8, 2025

SF activists level up the anti-ICE fight

The violence in Chicago and Portland is inspiring strategy among local protesters

October 8, 2025

Trick or treat?

A hundred-deep line on 4th St. for limited-edition Trader Joe’s Halloween tote

October 8, 2025

Ryan Shelton’s world of pure imagination

A visit to Merchant Roots for a glimpse into the creative process of the city’s wildest dining artisan

October 7, 2025
Commentary

The Marc inside

What I learned about friendship from WTF host Marc Maron

October 7, 2025

Condor Club general manager shot and killed 

Mark Calcagni was killed outside of his home in Santa Rosa

October 6, 2025
See all posts