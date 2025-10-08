Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In
Announcements

Leave your phone at home: Chat Room Season 2 goes analog

We'll discuss print publications, urban farming, and more

4:04 PM PDT on October 8, 2025

Chat Room presented by Gazetteer SF

Photo: Maximilian Tortoriello / Gazetteer SF

Who are you?

Where are you? Take the 2025 Gazetteer SF survey and tell us!

Like San Francisco, Chat Room is back! The beloved IRL discussion and socializing event is returning to Swedish American Hall for a second season of scintillating conversation, delicious beverages, and in-person interaction. 

Season 2 will kick off on Nov. 19 with an exploration of all things analog in San Francisco. Even in a town overrun with slop, some folks are seeking a return to the real, the handmade, and the tactile. 

Panels include:

The Print Party: The publication as an object for community

Print is booming in San Francisco. Everywhere you look, there's a new zine, magazine, literary journal, or newspaper. The products might be ephemeral, but the communities they create are lasting. Join Gazetteer SF's business and tech reporter Cydney Hayes as she discusses San Francisco's print scene with some of our city's most influential editors and publishers.

SF Grown: Urban farming takes root

While vertical farming and robot harvesting are technologizing our food system, these San Francisco growers are getting their hands dirty, building community, and putting food on the table. This panel will be moderated by Gazetteer SF food and drink reporter Olivia Peluso.

Full agenda to be announced. 
CHAT ROOM: ANALOG
Presented by Gazetteer SF

Nov. 19, 2025
Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.
Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.
All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.
Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Who are you?

Where are you? Take the 2025 Gazetteer SF survey and tell us!

Share This Article

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Will the real OpenAI please stand up?

Flyers announcing a “hardware launch” this weekend are fake

October 8, 2025

SF activists level up the anti-ICE fight

The violence in Chicago and Portland is inspiring strategy among local protesters

October 8, 2025

Trick or treat?

A hundred-deep line on 4th St. for limited-edition Trader Joe’s Halloween tote

October 8, 2025

Ryan Shelton’s world of pure imagination

A visit to Merchant Roots for a glimpse into the creative process of the city’s wildest dining artisan

October 7, 2025
Commentary

The Marc inside

What I learned about friendship from WTF host Marc Maron

October 7, 2025

Condor Club general manager shot and killed 

Mark Calcagni was killed outside of his home in Santa Rosa

October 6, 2025
See all posts