SF Dems are looking for key hires in effort to confront sexual crimes 

After multiple sexual assault scandals involving San Francisco Democratic Party politicos, the local party’s governing body formed a special committee last April to investigate allegations of wrongdoing. Then, in December, the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee adopted a new set of policies that outline a code of conduct and how investigations will unfold. The policies also mandate sexual harassment training for all members, chartered Democratic clubs, and any candidates seeking a DCCC endorsement. Now, the third part of the puzzle is nearly complete: The DCCC is currently seeking an ombudsperson and six judicial commissioners to complete its investigatory body, and interviews are ongoing. The application window will close at the end of the month, and the new policies will go into full effect in May, the DCCC told Gazetteer SF.

Hiring for those two positions is arguably the most crucial element of rolling out this ambitious plan to adjudicate accusations of sexual wrongdoing in SF politics. As a de-facto “project manager,” the ombudsperson will be the first point of contact for all complaints, and they are tasked with assessing whether an alleged incident, if true, falls within the scope of the DCCC’s policies.

The judicial commissioners, meanwhile, have the tough job of analyzing testimonies, supporting materials, and any other evidence brought forth in a fact-finding investigation. Each commissioner will serve a one-year term, and they will have power to determine consequences for perpetrators based on the DCCC’s code of conduct.

As for the investigator: The role has been filled by S.F.-based law firm Gibson Dunn, which has experience in a number of #MeToo cases, including representing actress and Harvey Weinstein whistleblower Ashley Judd.

An interesting wrinkle is that the DCCC does not need an ombudsperson or judicial commissioners to be based in San Francisco. In fact, the body seems particularly interested in outsiders, noting that “individuals not from San Francisco with limited or no connection to San Francisco politics are encouraged to apply” — a tacit acknowledgement of the conflicts of interest and close relationships that can swirl together in City Hall.

“It is important that the process has strong guardrails independent from the SF DCCC to ensure there is no opportunity for bias or influence of outcomes,” the DCCC said in an email to Gazetteer.

The implementation of the DCCC’s new policy is a long time coming. Chartered Democratic clubs in S.F. have been operating without formal sexual harassment training or a concrete process to investigate claims of inappropriate behavior or abuse, and many people who work in SF politics are on a contract basis, leaving them with little recourse when an incident arises, sources in City Hall told Gazetteer.

Last year saw two major scandals unfold. Kevin Ortiz resigned from his role as president of the Latinx Democratic Club in July after a sexual assault accusation; he returned to the post in January after an internal investigation claimed to find no evidence of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Jon Jacobo, a prolific political organizer and leader in the Mission District, is headed to trial after being accused of assault by multiple women.