SFMTA investigates video of meter maid driving at pedestrian

SFMTA and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating a viral clip of the altercation Tuesday

10:15 AM PDT on July 17, 2025

A TikTok went viral earlier this week showing an SFMTA parking enforcement officer seemingly attempting to run a woman over with a three-wheel meter maid car. Screenshot: TikTok

A TikTok went viral earlier this week showing a San Francisco parking enforcement officer seemingly attempting to run a woman over with a three-wheel meter maid car.

SFMTA and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident on 6th and Mission Streets Tuesday, across from the Soma Produce convenience store. 

The 89-second clip shows an irate woman yelling “Cop calling motherfucker!” and appearing to spit at a parking enforcement officer. As she continues to curse, the woman punches, then kicks the right side view mirror of the vehicle as the driver closes the door. Immediately, the officer drives onto the curb, causing the woman to jump back to avoid being run over. The woman runs off as the three-wheel car crosses the street. Onlookers react with shock and an SFPD officer approaches the vehicle. 

“We are aware of video capturing a disturbing interaction between a SFMTA Parking Control Officers (PCO) and a person outside of their vehicle,” SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato told Gazetteer Wednesday evening. 

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the case, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tara Moriarty added Thursday morning. No other information was offered.

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

I’m a reporter focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco.

