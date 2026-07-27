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Police and first responders at Market near Jones. Screencap via Tenderloinactivies

Shooting outside of Holy Stitch leaves one hurt with life-threatening injuries

The aftermath of the incident was captured and posted on Instagram

4:38 PM PDT on July 27, 2026

A shooting happened just outside clothier and factory Holy Stitch, located at 1059 Market St., right by the corner of McAllister and Jones Streets.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, Holy Stitch owner Julian Prince Dash told Gazetteer SF that he heard a fight, and then heard a gunshot, from his shop. He saw the shooting victim — a young Black man wearing a black ski mask, Dash said — on the ground. The victim been transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca said, adding that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Dash recorded a brief video of the aftermath for Tenderloinactivities, the anonymous social media videographer whom Dash says is a friend, he said. The video shows first responders transporting someone onto a stretcher.

San Francisco police arrived on the street shortly after, Dash said, but he has yet to be contacted by any officers about the incident. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

Mission Local reported that a third individual involved, who allegedly shot at the shooter.

“I still don’t know how the fuck I feel about it,” Dash said of the incident.

Dash has closed up Holy Stitch for the day. Per the official SFMTA/Muni Bluesky feed, service is being re-routed around the area.

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Joshua Bote

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

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