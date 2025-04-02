Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Walgreens tried to dodge back pay for workers amid SF layoffs, union alleges

Walgreens union head says that the pharmacy chain only paid after they filed a federal complaint

11:00 AM PDT on April 2, 2025

A Walgreens location on 1st and Mission Streets in San Francisco. Photo: Joshua Bote/Gazetteer SF

The union representing San Francisco Walgreens workers alleges that the troubled pharmacy chain attempted to force workers laid off amid citywide store closures to waive their right to backpay in order to access severance.

Walgreens allegedly required laid-off employees in the city to “agree that all past due wages have been paid” in order to receive their severance, according to a complaint filed with the federal National Labor Relations Board and obtained by Gazetteer SF. The complaint was filed by UFCW Local 648, the union that represents Walgreens employees in the city, in early March.

In November, an arbitrator ruled that Walgreens workers were owed backpay by the company. But with Walgreens announcing that it would close 12 San Francisco stores earlier this year, the complaint states that Walgreens attempted to use the closures as an opportunity to avoid paying workers.

“The employer's failure to carve the amounts due but unpaid as a result of the arbitration is retaliation against bargaining unit employees for using the grievance process,” reads the complaint.

UFC Local 648 president Dan Larson told Gazetteer Tuesday evening that Walgreens did pay workers, but only after the union filed its complaint. He added that the union is still “waiting to see the payment breakdown” to confirm that union members were paid properly.

A Walgreens representative confirmed that the company already paid the workers, but was unable to immediately provide information about the timing or terms of the payment.

“We are fully committed to ensuring our team members’ contributions are appropriately acknowledged and rewarded,” Walgreens spokesperson Brigid Sweeney told Gazetteer in a statement. “We have paid the arbitrator’s award to eligible team members and confirmed payment with the union, and any claim to the contrary is completely baseless." 

The San Francisco store closures announced at the beginning of the year continues a yearslong trend of challenges for Walgreens. The company, which previously attributed its closures in major cities like San Francisco to upticks in crime, has pulled back from that narrative in recent years. These closures, according to a statement, came from “increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures.” 

In March, Walgreens announced it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners to the tune of nearly $10 billion — a deal that will take the company private after nearly a century of being publicly held.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Walgeen’s announced in March that it had agreed to be acquired by Sycamore Partners.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote

I’m a reporter focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Oakland First Fridays director grateful for debate sparked by AI-generated flyer

But she probably won’t publish AI-generated content in the future

April 2, 2025

Oakland First Fridays AI experiment did not go well

The backlash was swift

April 1, 2025

Sore from run clubs? San Francisco’s Sit Club might be the cure.

A group of young and mischievous techies are 'taking a stand' — er, a sit — against run club culture with an absurd party

March 31, 2025

As SFSU budget cuts loom, professors allege lack of leadership is making things worse

Morale is low at College of Liberal & Creative Arts, with positions and departments on the chopping block

March 31, 2025
See all posts