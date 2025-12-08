Skip to Content
Wanna buy Thursday Boots in Hayes Valley? Keep walking

The direct-to-consumer shoemaker has been teasing its San Francisco shop for months but their store remains dark

11:07 AM PST on December 8, 2025

Thursday Boot Co. is coming to 449 Octavia St., but not for a while. Photo: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF

Odds are, if you’re between 18 and 35 and shop for clothes online, you’ve come across Thursday Boot Co., the direct-to-consumer shoe brand based in New York City. 

The company announced it would be debuting a new store in Hayes Valley, but despite assurances of a December opening and active recruiting for a store manager, it looks like we’ll have to wait longer to try on the GQ- and Vogue-approved shoes in person.

The windows of the store at 449 Octavia St. remain covered with branded material, but a peek through a crack showed the interior is still in early construction. Any hope of grabbing a pair of Captain boots in person for the holidays is on hold. 

Thursday has only four retail locations across NYC, New Jersey, and Chicago. Hayes Valley is Thursday’s first expansion to the West Coast. The company considered locations in the Marina, Pacific Heights, Jackson Square, and Union Square, according to a Reddit post by the company’s official communications team. 

Whenever Thursday Boot Co. does open in Hayes, the boot company will join a bevy of other former direct-to-consumer brands that have opened up brick-and-mortar stores in Hayes Valley, including Warby Parker, Allbirds, Parachute, and Away. (Pact didn’t survive.) From certain angles, the neighborhood resembles an Instagram feed come to life. 

Thursday’s team did not provide an opening date to Gazetteer despite responding to our initial emails. 

Eddie Kim
