After eliminating half of its staff last month, Cruise still isn’t done with layoffs

As parent company GM sunsets the company, more Bay Area workers were impacted

4:13 PM PDT on March 26, 2025

A Cruise vehicle in San Francisco in 2023. Photo: Byron Perry

Since laying off about 50% of its workforce in early February, Cruise has let go an additional 47 employees in the Bay Area, according to filings with the California state employment department.

On February 21, Cruise laid off 26 employees in transportation and warehousing — 18 of whom were based in San Francisco. One week later, Cruise laid off another six employees, including four in San Francisco. Then, last Wednesday, Cruise laid off 15 employees, the majority of whom were based in San Francisco, working in professional scientific and technical services.

The initial round of layoffs last February came the same day General Motors had completed its takeover of Cruise. Ahead of the takeover, GM decided to shutter Cruise’s robotaxi service in favor of folding the autonomous vehicle technology into GM’s Super Cruise assisted driving system. 

It’s unclear why Cruise made these additional layoffs, and whether there are more layoffs to come. Cruise did not respond to Gazetteer SF’s request for comment. 

Cruise was once the sole robotaxi operator in San Francisco, but the company was unable to rehab its brand following an accident near Market and Fifth streets where one of its vehicles ran a pedestrian over in October 2023. In the aftermath of the accident, Cruise paid a $1.5 million penalty and a $500,000 criminal fine for lying about the details of the incident, and a more than $8 million settlement to the pedestrian who was dragged by the Cruise vehicle. 

With Cruise out of the robotaxi game, Waymo has gained a stronghold in San Francisco. Earlier this month, Waymo received its long-awaited approval to begin mapping the roads around the San Francisco International Airport. 

Although Cruise is out of the picture, Waymo still has its fair share of competitors in Amazon-owned Zoox and Nuro. Zoox, this past fall, began testing its robotaxis in San Francisco without a steering wheel. Last month, Gazetteer spotted a souped-up car with autonomous vehicle sensors and a Nuro logo on its side driving around Glen Park. At the time, however, a Nuro spokesperson said there was “no long-term strategy” for commercial operations in San Francisco. 

