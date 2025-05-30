Skip to Content
Announcements

Break bread with Kantine, Tartine, and Rize Up on June 12

Some of SF’s greatest bakers to wax poetic on the ‘Ritual of Baking’ at Chat Room: Food

5:00 PM PDT on May 29, 2025

Rize Up Bakery’s uber-popular ube loaf. Photo: Rize Up Bakery

Hot on the heels of our pizza panel, it is with great joy that we announce the next discussion for Chat Room: Food on June 12 at Swedish American Hall. 

The Ritual of Baking

This discussion will center around daily routines, discipline, joy, and why the ritual of baking matters, especially in a post-pandemic world where comfort and connection are so important.

Tartine's country bread. Photo: Tartine Bakery

Moderated by Nichole Accettola, chef-owner of Scandinavian-inspired eatery Kantine and author of Scandinavian from Scratch, this will be a philosophical look at the art and craft of baking.

Joining Nichole will be Azikiwee "Z" Anderson, founder and owner of Rize Up Bakery, which is famed for its bright purple ube sourdough loaf, and Casey Wentworth, head of bread at San Francisco’s iconic Tartine Manufactory

Oh, and Z says he will be giving out bread while supplies last, so come and get your loaves!

The full program of Chat Room: Food is to be announced.

Swedish cinnamon buns from Katine. Photo: @kantinesf on Instagram

Chat Room: Food
June 12, 2025
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 5:30 p.m.
Show: 6 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $20 + fees.

