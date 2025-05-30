Break bread with Kantine, Tartine, and Rize Up on June 12

Hot on the heels of our pizza panel, it is with great joy that we announce the next discussion for Chat Room: Food on June 12 at Swedish American Hall.

The Ritual of Baking

This discussion will center around daily routines, discipline, joy, and why the ritual of baking matters, especially in a post-pandemic world where comfort and connection are so important.

Tartine's country bread. Photo: Tartine Bakery

Moderated by Nichole Accettola, chef-owner of Scandinavian-inspired eatery Kantine and author of Scandinavian from Scratch, this will be a philosophical look at the art and craft of baking.

Joining Nichole will be Azikiwee "Z" Anderson, founder and owner of Rize Up Bakery, which is famed for its bright purple ube sourdough loaf, and Casey Wentworth, head of bread at San Francisco’s iconic Tartine Manufactory.

Oh, and Z says he will be giving out bread while supplies last, so come and get your loaves!

The full program of Chat Room: Food is to be announced.

Swedish cinnamon buns from Katine. Photo: @kantinesf on Instagram

Chat Room: Food

June 12, 2025

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Show: 6 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $20 + fees.