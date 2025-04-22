Chat Room: Food

Our Chat Room event series continues on June 12th with a subject very dear to our stomachs: food.

Join Gazetteer SF for conversations on the Bay Area's incredible bounty of deliciousness with local F&B industry leaders.

Full program and lineup of speakers to be announced.

Chat Room Love

June 12, 2025

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 5:30pm

Show: 6pm

Tickets include free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30pm. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets for $20 + fees.