Chef’s Roundtable: Surviving hype cycles and cooking in the spotlight

On June 12th, Gazetteer SF food columnist Omar Mamoon will chop it up with four of San Francisco’s most influential chefs to talk about longevity, evolution, and staying creative in a constantly changing industry. This is the latest announced panel for Chat Room: Food at Swedish American Hall.
The panelists are four award-winning chefs who made their names around the same time as new kids on the block and have into their roles as seasoned mentors:
- Stuart Brioza, the James Beard and Michelin star-winning chef behind State Bird Provisions, the Progress, and the Anchovy Bar.
- Brandon Jew, the James Beard and Michelin star-winning chef and owner of Mister Jiu's, Mamahuhu, and Moongate Lounge.
- Ravi Kapur, chef/owner of Good Good Culture Club and Liholiho Yacht Club, who has been lauded by the San Francisco Chronicle, Food & Wine magazine, and the James Beard Foundation.
- Melissa Perello, Michelin star-winning chef and owner of Octavia and Frances.
Topics to be discussed include:
- The changing meaning of ambitions and success.
- What it means to grow into leadership and build a legacy.
- The role of mentorship, community-building, and the necessity of opening doors for others.
- Creative reinvention for the long game.
- What the next generation of SF chefs can learn from the current one.
Other chat topics include pizza and baking. More to be announced!
Chat Room: Food
June 12, 2025
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 5:30 p.m.
Show: 6 p.m.
Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.
All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $20 + fees.