Eric Ehler, Alexis Rorabaugh, and Craig Stoll to join pizza panel at Chat Room: Food

The world’s most perfect food gets the panel it deserves

5:38 PM PDT on May 21, 2025

Pies, from left: Outta Sight, Delfina, and Rose Pizzeria.

We’ve assembled an amazing crew of SF F&B legends for Chat Room: Food, and now we’re doing the hard work of slicing and dicing them into panels.

We’re thrilled to share that our first confirmed chat for the evening is on pizza. Bada bing, bada boom.

We’re excited to hear some saucy insights — and maybe a few crusty comments — from these big cheeses: 

Eric Ehler is the chef and co-owner of Outta Sight Pizza. After moving to San Francisco barely out of his teens, he was able to live out his dream of cooking in restaurants, learning about different cuisines, and skateboarding the hills of the City. Today he slings New York-style slices from two Outta Sight locations in the Tenderloin and Chinatown.

Alexis Rorabaugh is co-owner of Rose Pizzeria in Berkeley, which in 2024 was named one of the 22 best pizzerias in America by the New York Times. Famed for its charred crusts and “maximum impact” toppings, a second location of Rose is opening on Clement Street in SF’s Richmond District soon.

Craig Stoll is owner and founder (along with his wife Annie) of Delfina, the Mission's beloved James Beard Award-winning trattoria, and Pizzeria Delfina, which serves Neapolitan-inspired pizza at four locations across the Bay Area.

This hot and spicy chat will be moderated by Gazetteer founder and CEO (and lifelong pizza aficionado) Byron Perry. Grab a slice!

The full program of Chat Room: Food is to be announced. 

Chat Room: Food
June 12, 2025
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 5:30 p.m.
Show: 6 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $20 + fees.

