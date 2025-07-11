Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The best Keanu is ‘caught my first tube’ Keanu

There may be no better example of peak ‘90s movie supremacy than ‘Point Break’

9:30 AM PDT on July 11, 2025

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

This month and next, the Roxie Theater is presenting A Keanu Summer featuring five of our dude’s most excellent films. To celebrate this series — and the man at its center — we’re each taking a moment to honor Keanu and his many, many facets.

They don’t make movies like they did in the ‘90s anymore.

They don’t do suspension of reality, bitchin’ soundtracks, adrenaline-pumping action, and schlocky dialogue — all wrapped up in reasonable runtimes.

There may be no better example of peak ‘90s movie supremacy than Point Break (1991), Kathryn Bigelow’s story of a gang of Venice Beach surf bro bank robbers pursued by an undercover FBI agent who catches a glimpse of life on the wild side… and likes it.

There are so many good performances in this film. Who can forget Gary Busey as high energy Agent Angelo Pappas (“Utah, get me two!” ) or Patrick Swayze as zen outlaw gang leader Bodhi?

But I’m here to write about Keanu as All-American football golden boy turned FBI agent Johnny Utah, who embeds with the surf gang to try to catch them. 

There’s a special moment in the film, in which Utah and Pappas get chewed out at the FBI office by their boss Paul McGinley who, like all bosses in ‘90s movies, is not happy with them.

In response to a query from their dissatisfied manager as to whether they have anything even remotely interesting to tell him, Keanu replies, “I caught my first tube this morning… sir.”

He’s holding a bright magenta surfboard and wearing a tank top.

Is it plausible? Not one bit. Is it awesome? Yes. And Keanu looks fucking sweet while delivering this line, in his LA surfer boy brogue.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Share This Article

Byron Perry

Byron Perry is the founder and CEO of Gazetteer.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Christopher Renfro wants more time

How the shop owner and winemaker behind Two-Eighty Project blends wine, nature, music, and loved ones

July 11, 2025

This sex toy goes to eleven

Groove Thing promises to be a music lover’s wet dream

July 11, 2025

The best Keanu is romantic Keanu

The whole world swooned when Keanu made his relationship with artist Alexandra Grant public — and for good reason

July 10, 2025

One of San Francisco’s best views is at a driving range in Burlingame

In a town full of million dollar vistas, this one is half-off Monday to Thursday

July 9, 2025

A pizza place where the Dead lives

The Grateful Dead is baked deep into Dogpatch’s Long Bridge Pizza

July 9, 2025

The best Keanu is video game Keanu

Keanu shows more range here than in the majority of his filmography

July 9, 2025
See all posts