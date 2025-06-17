Skip to Content
Announcements

Chat Room delights a packed and hungry house

Thanks to all who came, and stay tuned for the next one

2:30 PM PDT on June 17, 2025

Photo: Maximilian Tortoriello for Gazetteer SF

Leaders of San Francisco’s food industry gathered at Swedish American Hall last Thursday for Chat Room: Food, where they shared insights to the rapturous adoration of a packed house.

In Freja Hall, the main event space at Swedish American Hall, our fine slate of moderators  covered such varied topics as how SF’s unique climate affects bread baking or why fine dining restaurants must increasingly rely on prepaid reservations to thrive.

Plus, in a Chat Room first, three top local pop-ups – My Friend Fernando, Good Luck Bakery, and Plus One – sold their delicious creations to hungry attendees in the side room, Balder Hall.

We are extremely grateful to the attendees who showed up, sold out the pop-ups, and asked so many great questions.

We give an extra-special thanks to Marcia Gagliardi, our MC.

And a final special thanks to our many wonderful speakers: Nichole Accettola, Azikiwee "Z" Anderson, Stuart Brioza, Blair Cardigan, Eric Ehler, Brandon Jew, Ravi Kapur, Eddie Kim, Sandy Kim, Mike Lanham, Rachel Levin, Omar Mamoon, Melissa Perello, Byron Perry, Alexis Rorabaugh, Ryan Shelton, Francesca Soo, Craig Stoll, Casey Wentworth, and Ximena Williams. 

Stay tuned for the next one!

