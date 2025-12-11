Meta’s internal solution to its AI needs: Google it

As it continues to spend billions on its own AI tech, Meta is beefing up its internal reliance on Google’s AI.

Google’s Gemini has entered Meta’s internal workflow in a substantial way, a Meta staffer told Gazetteer: Google Chat and its built-in AI is now being used as Meta’s main internal chat service, and Google’s AI “research assistant” NotebookLM Pro has been introduced internally. Google Workplace, which Meta has used for years, can now also be integrated with Gemini as part of this update.

“One of our company priorities is to make AI core to how we work by giving you the best possible AI tools that will help you work smarter and have more impact,” an internal memo viewed by Gazetteer announced. “To achieve this, we are building our own AI tools, and partnering with other companies to leverage tooling where it makes sense.”

This new integration of Google’s software into Meta’s workflow was announced in September, but the rollout is continuing through the end of the year.

This isn’t entirely unexpected, given that Meta announced the death of its enterprise ambitions back in 2024. As of next June, Workplace, a version of Facebook built for corporate use and used internally by Meta, will be completely nonoperational, though Meta still plans to keep using Workplace internally.

Some of Google’s products will be replacing pre-existing tech: Google Chat is a part of Google’s corporate workplace suite, and will be replacing Meta’s internal Workplace chat, a corporate version of Facebook Messenger. And Meta still has its own corporate AI products, namely the productivity bot Metamate, that will be used alongside Google’s AI.

Meta appears to have ceded much of its internal AI technology to one of its largest competitors even though it has its own products. Rather than make use of its own NotebookLlama or building out Messenger or WhatsApp for internal use, they are using Google’s rival product.

It begs the question: Does Meta have enough faith in its own generative AI products to use them internally?

The company has spent much of 2025 on a spending blitz, promising multimillion-dollar salaries to lure in top engineers from rival firms and bringing on Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang as Meta’s chief AI officer after spending $14 billion to acquire Wang’s firm. The tech behemoth has abandoned its largely-failed metaverse plans to push ahead on its generative AI in pursuit of digital “superintelligence.” Earlier this week, CNBC reported that Meta is planning on a successor to its Llama large language model called Avocado.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.