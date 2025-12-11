Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Meta’s internal solution to its AI needs: Google it

Despite its AI ambitions, Meta is allowing Google’s AI to run rampant across company workflows.

3:30 PM PST on December 11, 2025

Aerial view of Meta headquarters in Palo Alto. Photo: Meta.

As it continues to spend billions on its own AI tech, Meta is beefing up its internal reliance on Google’s AI.

Google’s Gemini has entered Meta’s internal workflow in a substantial way, a Meta staffer told Gazetteer: Google Chat and its built-in AI is now being used as Meta’s main internal chat service, and Google’s AI “research assistant” NotebookLM Pro has been introduced internally. Google Workplace, which Meta has used for years, can now also be integrated with Gemini as part of this update.

“One of our company priorities is to make AI core to how we work by giving you the best possible AI tools that will help you work smarter and have more impact,” an internal memo viewed by Gazetteer announced. “To achieve this, we are building our own AI tools, and partnering with other companies to leverage tooling where it makes sense.”

This new integration of Google’s software into Meta’s workflow was announced in September, but the rollout is continuing through the end of the year.

This isn’t entirely unexpected, given that Meta announced the death of its enterprise ambitions back in 2024. As of next June, Workplace, a version of Facebook built for corporate use and used internally by Meta, will be completely nonoperational, though Meta still plans to keep using Workplace internally. 

Some of Google’s products will be replacing pre-existing tech: Google Chat is a part of Google’s corporate workplace suite, and will be replacing Meta’s internal Workplace chat, a corporate version of Facebook Messenger. And Meta still has its own corporate AI products, namely the productivity bot Metamate, that will be used alongside Google’s AI.

Meta appears to have ceded much of its internal AI technology to one of its largest competitors even though it has its own products. Rather than make use of its own NotebookLlama or building out Messenger or WhatsApp for internal use, they are using Google’s rival product.

It begs the question: Does Meta have enough faith in its own generative AI products to use them internally?

The company has spent much of 2025 on a spending blitz, promising multimillion-dollar salaries to lure in top engineers from rival firms and bringing on Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang as Meta’s chief AI officer after spending $14 billion to acquire Wang’s firm. The tech behemoth has abandoned its largely-failed metaverse plans to push ahead on its generative AI in pursuit of digital “superintelligence.” Earlier this week, CNBC reported that Meta is planning on a successor to its Llama large language model called Avocado.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

‘If you’re not educated enough, there’s real danger’

As the Department of Health advises against foraging, professional mushroom-hunters share tips on picking safely

December 11, 2025
Satire

A very Gazetteer gift guide

For all you last minute shoppers, here’s a list of the best gifts to give the people you love. And Elon Musk

December 11, 2025

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.
The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Federal Judge blocks Los Angeles troop deployment

Charles Breyer calls Pete Hegseth’s move for a ‘perpetual police force’ ‘shocking’

December 10, 2025
Announcements

Gazetteer takes home four awards

Joshua Bote, Cydney Hayes, and Eddie Kim’s work was honored by the San Francisco Press Club

December 10, 2025
Commentary

Waymo has a precarious road ahead

The driverless car company may continue to expand, but the public’s trust is visibly shrinking

December 9, 2025

One event after another

What can a mellow movie star like Benicio del Toro teach a highly-scheduled mayor like Daniel Lurie?

December 9, 2025
See all posts