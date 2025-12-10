Skip to Content
Gazetteer takes home four awards

Joshua Bote, Cydney Hayes, and Eddie Kim’s work was honored by the San Francisco Press Club

10:34 AM PST on December 10, 2025

Joshua Bote, Cydney Hayes, Johny Hong, Chelly Guzman, and Eddie Kim at the San Francisco Press Club Awards, December 9, 2025. Photo: Byron Perry/Gazetteer SF

Journalists from across the Bay Area gathered last night at the Julia Morgan Ballroom for the 48th San Francisco Press Club Awards. Among the winners were three Gazetteer SF journalists.

In the Feature Story/Light Subject category, Eddie Kim took home first place for The artful life of Leland Wong, his June 2025 profile of the San Francisco artist. In the same category, Cydney Hayes was honored with a second place citation for In between gods, looking for work, a look at a Hayes Valley tech scene, from November 2024.

Eddie also snagged first place in the Feature Story/Serious Subject category for his April 2025 report, Up all night in the Tenderloin, a first person account of what happens on the streets after dark.

Joshua Bote also landed a first place win in the Entertainment Review category for The night Sylvester changed San Francisco, a look back at the disco legend, from September 2024.

The judges for this year’s awards were based in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Little Rock, and Cleveland. We congratulate our winners and those in other newsrooms.

