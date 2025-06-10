We’re popping up for our fifth and final panel announcement for Chat Room: Food.

On The Rise: Pop-Up Bakeries

Four pastry chefs sit down with food writer Rachel Levin to discuss the popularity of pop-ups as the path to creative autonomy — and maybe even profitability — in a food town where both lately have been in short supply.

Levin, is a journalist and author who often sees San Francisco through a food lens. Her work has been published in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Outside, Eater, and elsewhere, including Bon Appetit, where she wrote about her first and only elk hunt.

Panelists:

Blair Cardigan from Good Luck Bakery

Good Luck Bakery is a two-person baking team, Kelci Moran and Blair Cardigan, living at the intersection of everyday comfort and luxurious delights. They bring modern flavor to your favorite pastries creating baked goods that soothe and indulge. They are inspired by the richness of our local, seasonal produce and strive to showcase sustainable farmers and grain growers. Good Luck bakery is a queer- and immigrant-owned business founded in April 2024. They have weekly pop-ups around the Bay Area, cater and offer pastries at select cafés.

Sandy Kim from Plus One

Sandy Kim has been a pastry chef in San Francisco for seven years, starting at Jane the Bakery and most recently Monsieur Benjamin. Her experiences focus on French techniques influenced by Bay Area produce and style. Plus One is a pastry pop-up with a soft spot for American nostalgia with Asian influences, brought to life by French patisserie.

Francesca Soo from Fear the Feast

Francesca is a home baker and content creator specializing in seasonal, custom cakes, under the handle Fear the Feast. Over the past three years, Francesca has turned a side project into a full-time career, supplemented by experiences contributing to UC Berkeley's Edible Education course and Food Shift, a food waste recovery nonprofit. Baking has allowed Francesca to connect with local restaurants, build community through pop-ups, and collaborate on mutual aid events here in the Bay Area.

Ximena Williams of Florecita Panaderia

Born in Mexico City and raised in the vibrant culture of Mexican-American heritage, Ximena's love for baking blossomed from cherished childhood memories of enjoying pan dulce with family. What started as a Pinterest dream became a reality as Ximena embraced her craft, turning her kitchen into a delightful bakery haven. With each creation, she employs all-natural ingredients and traditional flavors, adding her own modern twist to classics. From her heart to your table, Ximena invites you to savor the joy of Florecita Panaderia's delicious treats.

Chat Room: Food

June 12, 2025

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Show: 6 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $20 + fees.