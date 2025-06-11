Chat and Chew: Come hungry and enjoy delicious dishes at Chat Room: Food

Chat Room: Food is happening tomorrow and we couldn’t be more excited — or, to be honest, more hungry.

Luckily, in a Chat Room first, there will be food on offer, not just drinks.

That’s right! Three of the Bay Area’s hottest pop-ups will be setting up shop and selling their tasty treats at Swedish American Hall.

My Friend Fernando

My Friend Fernando is a “tortas y mas” pop-up, dinner series, and private event catering service by Chef Jacob Croom. Jacob has been working in Bay Area restaurants and corporate dining for more than 11 years including Alta CA, Kronnerburger, Tartine Manufactory, and Salesforce. Jacob started My Friend Fernando as a way to explore his Mexican and Greek heritage while experimenting with his own style.

Good Luck Bakery

Good Luck Bakery is a two-person baking team, Kelci Moran and Blair Cardigan, living at the intersection of everyday comfort and luxurious delights. They bring modern flavor to your favorite pastries, creating baked goods that soothe but also indulge. They are inspired by the richness of our local, seasonal produce and strive to showcase sustainable farmers and grain growers.

Plus One

Plus One is a pastry pop-up by Sandy Kim with a soft spot for American nostalgia with Asian influence, brought to life by French patisserie. Ki has been a pastry chef in SF for seven years, starting at Jane the Bakery and most recently Monsieur Benjamin. Her experiences focus on French techniques influenced by Bay Area produce and style.

Please note: pop-up dishes are not included in ticket price, and will be purchased directly from vendors.

Chat Room: Food

June 12, 2025

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Show: 6 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Paid subscribers may write to lc@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $20 + fees.