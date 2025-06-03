Bro, the SFDCCC is gonna fix everything

“We lost boys and men to the Republican Party. And if we want to win, we need to make our tent bigger and not smaller… A lot of boys and men don’t feel heard by the Democratic Party right now.” — San Francisco Democratic Central Committee member Emma Hare to KQED, May 29, 2025

Man, we haven’t talked in a long time — so long that bros used to call each other “homies,” bro — but we really gotta link. The world is totally messed up right now and I don’t want to see you drift into hopelessness, despair, and The Joe Rogan Experience. I’ve been reading so many stories about dudes like us not having any bros and how some of us are finding purpose in the MAGA movement where bros feel better seen and supported.

That’s why me and the peeps at SFDCCC have overwhelmingly adopted a resolution to help us help you. Among the proposals in this resolution are better mental health resources, support for universal paid parental leave, and more male teachers to inspire the little bros and homies and keep them away from Rogan.