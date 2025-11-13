Caterina Fake to headline Chat Room: Analog as keynote interview

Big, if true: There was life before the internet.

While nearly every aspect of our lives, culture, and politics are happening online, there’s still much to be gained in the analog world.

To discuss this topic, Gazetteer SF editor-in-chief Matt Haber will interview Caterina Fake, whose work bridges the worlds of art, literature, film, culture, and technology — and, of course, the analog and the digital. Fake was co-founder of Flickr, chairman of Etsy, and is a general partner and investor at Yes VC. She hosted the podcast Should This Exist? and sits on the boards of the Sundance Institute, McSweeney’s, and City Arts and Lectures. She is also the founder of Salonolas, an art salon, as well as the non-profit Briarcombe Institute and is half of the art collective Fake & Fake. Her artwork is currently on display at The Jones Institute at the Minnesota Street Project.

CHAT ROOM: ANALOG

Nov. 19, 2025

Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.

Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited.