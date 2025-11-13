Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In
Announcements

Caterina Fake to headline Chat Room: Analog as keynote interview

The founder and artist sits down with Gazetteer SF editor-in-chief Matt Haber to discuss analog life in the digital world

5:24 PM PST on November 12, 2025

Matt Haber and Caterina Fake

Crochet away and dance to vinyl at Chat Room: Analog

We hope these embodiments of analog San Francisco inspire attendees to make and do their own amazing things
Learn More

Big, if true: There was life before the internet. 

While nearly every aspect of our lives, culture, and politics are happening online, there’s still much to be gained in the analog world. 

To discuss this topic, Gazetteer SF editor-in-chief Matt Haber will interview Caterina Fake, whose work bridges the worlds of art, literature, film, culture, and technology — and, of course, the analog and the digital. Fake was co-founder of Flickr, chairman of Etsy, and is a general partner and investor at Yes VC. She hosted the podcast Should This Exist? and sits on the boards of the Sundance Institute, McSweeney’s, and City Arts and Lectures. She is also the founder of Salonolas, an art salon, as well as the non-profit Briarcombe Institute and is half of the art collective Fake & Fake. Her artwork is currently on display at The Jones Institute at the Minnesota Street Project. 

CHAT ROOM: ANALOG

Presented by Gazetteer SF

Nov. 19, 2025

Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.

Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.

Crochet away and dance to vinyl at Chat Room: Analog

We hope these embodiments of analog San Francisco inspire attendees to make and do their own amazing things
Learn More

Share This Article

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Wild in the streets

With a little zaniness and a lot of Streisand, Peter Bogdanovich’s ‘What’s Up Doc?’ brought chaos to a city that was trying to tidy itself up

November 12, 2025

Beach, please

Aaron Peskin has been comparing Ocean Beach to Miami Beach for years. Now everyone else — including the mayor — is, too

November 12, 2025

In the SFAI archive

Down in a SoMa basement, two archivists are keeping the spirit — and thousands of artifacts — of the San Francisco Art Institute alive

November 12, 2025

The original movable type

A visit to the San Francisco Center for the Book where the presses never stop

November 11, 2025

Waiting for Danko

Tastes have changed a lot since 1999, but Gary Danko and his Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant have not. That’s a good thing. A very good thing

November 10, 2025

The fight to save Buy Nothing

In the midst of a resources crunch, Facebook shut down Buy Nothing mutual aid groups over an alleged trademark infringement

November 7, 2025
See all posts