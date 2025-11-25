Civic Center BART reopened after blown insulator

BART is experiencing major delays after a blown insulator on the tracks at the Civic Center BART station resulted in a loud bang and smoke late Tuesday morning.

"We evacuated the station and San Francisco Fire responded to put out the flames. No injuries reported. There is some damage to our third rail on one track that will need to be repaired. We are running service on the undamaged track." BART spokesperson Christopher Filippi said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported. The stretch of Market Street near the station was full of BART and San Francisco police as well as San Francisco fire. The station smelled of smoke but commuters were still entering. “You got a mask?” one passenger said, as they walked down the steps.

A scooter-riding passenger at the Montgomery BART station told Gazetteer SF earlier Tuesday that passengers at the Civic Center and Powell stations are being redirected to Montgomery.

Trains are single tracking between the Montgomery and 24th Street BART stations on the yellow and blue lines, BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said. MUNI trains are still servicing Civic Center in both directions.