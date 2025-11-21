Skip to Content
Jollibee Watch, November 21, 2025: A very unofficial look inside

Someone got inside the downtown SF Jollibee’s and gave us a first look, but there’s still no word on an official opening date

11:45 AM PST on November 21, 2025

Photo: Reddit

So, it’s been an eventful couple of weeks at the downtown San Francisco Jollibee!

Last week, an intrepid Redditor pulled back the curtains and filmed the interior of the long, long, long-awaited Filipino fast food establishment at 934 Market St. 

Judging by the video, it’s still very much a work in progress but it doesn’t look half-bad! There is a lovely yabane-style floor tile, a cash register counter, and signs on the wall that, among other things, show the bee doing his “famous” Jollibee Twist. That song and dance is fine, but Jollibee can execute much more rigorous choreography than that. Here’s Exhibit A of him doing the “Soda Pop” dance from Kpop Demon Hunters. Here’s Exhibit B where Jollibee, somewhere onstage in the Philippines with some of the franchise’s lesser-known mascots, did a much better dance to a much better jingle.

A worker apparently told this Reddit poster that the store will likely open in December, which, if true, would be a nondenominational holiday miracle. But, alas, the ever patient Jollibee spokesperson called me up Friday morning to tell me that they can’t confirm a December opening (or any opening timeline) quite yet. 

I have to hope that we’ll be the first to know once an official opening date is set. In the meantime, I will be watching more of the bee’s K-pop dancing videos to tide myself over. Kitakits!

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

