Jollibee Watch, November 21, 2025: A very unofficial look inside

So, it’s been an eventful couple of weeks at the downtown San Francisco Jollibee!

Last week, an intrepid Redditor pulled back the curtains and filmed the interior of the long, long, long-awaited Filipino fast food establishment at 934 Market St.

Judging by the video, it’s still very much a work in progress but it doesn’t look half-bad! There is a lovely yabane-style floor tile, a cash register counter, and signs on the wall that, among other things, show the bee doing his “famous” Jollibee Twist. That song and dance is fine, but Jollibee can execute much more rigorous choreography than that. Here’s Exhibit A of him doing the “Soda Pop” dance from Kpop Demon Hunters. Here’s Exhibit B where Jollibee, somewhere onstage in the Philippines with some of the franchise’s lesser-known mascots, did a much better dance to a much better jingle.