Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

La Cigale is Fire

The multicourse dinner at Glen Park’s newest hot spot is cooked over a wood-burning grill

9:45 AM PST on December 19, 2025

Cured-then-poached hind leg sliced to order from La Cigale. Photo: Omar Mamoon / Gazetteer SF

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

There are an estimated 4,000 restaurants in San Francisco collectively serving up tens of thousands of dishes. For Gazetteer SF, food enthusiast and man-about-town Omar Mamoon is recommending the best ones. This is Order Up.

In Jean de La Fontaine’s La Cigale et la Fourmi, a French adaptation of one of Aesop’s fables, a hungry cicada (cigale) pleads with a neighboring ant (fourmi) for food once winter arrives. When the ant asks what the cicada was doing all summer, the cicada replies that it was simply singing. Instead of giving even a grain, the ant tells it to buzz off and dance.

The lesson is supposed to be that hard work pays off. “It’s meant to be this cautionary tale about being diligent and hardworking versus being lazy and fucking off and enjoying life,” explained chef Joseph Magidow of La Cigale, the new Occitan restaurant at 679 Chenery St. in Glen Park. 

But there’s another read: 

“To me, cicadas have this sort of symbolic cultural resonance around summertime,” says Magidow, who hails from Minnesota. “The sun goes down late and you stay up, barbecuing, and drinking rosé and playing pétanque.”

Even though his restaurant is named after the insouciant cicada, Madigow is doing things the hard way at La Cigale. There’s not a single gas burner in his kitchen: two times a night, he cooks a multi-course dinner for fifteen over a custom built wood-fire grill, with just one commis in the back shucking oysters and assembling salads. Instead of an electric motorized turnspit, he uses a manual version operated by weights and ropes that must be cranked every ten minutes. 

Sitting at the wooden counter and seeing the chef helm the kitchen, singlehandedly taking orders and preparing a meal was a joy-giving, badass time. La Cigale was one of the best meals I’ve had in San Francisco this year.

No two meals at La Cigale will ever be the same. A chalkboard menu changes daily and is explained by Magidow at the start of the meal. You get your choice of first course, second course, and dessert, with a wave of soup, salad, and oysters in between along with optional (but highly recommended) supplements. The move is to come with someone you like to share food with, and order different things so you can try it all.

Highlights from my dinner the other week came from a 700-pound pig named Betty, care of Corvus Farm in Pescadero. “It was the largest pig they ever slaughtered and the largest pig I ever butchered,” Magidow told me.

Specifically, a $12 add-on of ham made from the cured-then-poached hind leg sliced to order was a standout. The thin, salty meat sheets were plated over a thick puddle of creamy aioli spiked with whole grain mustard and anchovy for umami, then topped with chopped pickled piparra peppers for acid and pistachios for texture. It was seemingly simple, yet so much went into it.

Betty also made her way into a rustic sausage second course made with shoulder, seasoned with garlic, juniper, black pepper, and myrtle, a fruity floral herb; it all gets ground together with boiled skin, which helps retain moisture and gives it an extra luscious lip-coating layer, before being encased, poached, and finished on the wood-burning oven. 

The sausage is served over a traditional bean stew spiked with a wild nettle puree. But the best part was the flambadou, a medieval cast iron cone that was heated until red hot. Madigow filled the funnel with pork fat that immediately melted into liquid and poured directly onto the sausage plate just two feet from my face. 

It was dinner and a show. 

Before drinks, the meal will cost $140 per person, including tip.

But if you want the chance to eat at La Cigale, you’re going to have to work for it: Madigow is only serving thirty people per night. For the first 6 p.m. seating, people line up as early as 3:30 p.m. to put their name on the list. Those seats will usually fill up by 4:45 p.m. The second seating is around 8:30 p.m., and you can add your name to the list remotely starting at 6 p.m.

The moral of this story? Be the ant and show up early, so you can be the cicada and enjoy life.

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Omar Mamoon

Omar Mamoon is a San Francisco-based freelance writer and cookie dough professional. Follow him on Instagram.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

The fight for Julie’s Kitchen

Facing eviction, the owners of the popular Crocker Galleria lunch spot want to take their landlord to trial

December 19, 2025

It’s a wonderful life

In ‘The Game,’ David Fincher turned San Francisco into a trap for a man who thinks he owns the place

December 18, 2025

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.
The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Hand in hand

In the Panhandle, an 18-year-old is building muscles and community through arm wrestling

December 18, 2025

‘Can we be loud?’

A proud display of Jewishness, and a lot of cops, in the Castro after the shooting in Sydney

December 17, 2025

Todd Haynes on ‘Carol,’ a decade later

On Saturday, the indie director comes to the Toni Rembe Theatre to honor his sweetest film (and the sweetest celebration of the film)

December 17, 2025

Ghirardelli workers want benefits bigger than a Maraschino cherry

The picket line is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, and somebody already called the cops on them

December 16, 2025
See all posts