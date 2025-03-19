Meta will cut more staffers one month after ‘low-performer’ layoffs

Just a month after brutal, performance-based cuts at Meta affecting “low-performers,” the social media behemoth is letting go of more employees as part of an internal reorganization, Gazetteer SF has learned.

Employees working in the company’s North American data centers will be notified Wednesday about whether they will be laid off as part of an effort to “operate leaner,” according to an internal memo viewed by Gazetteer.

Affected workers in the company’s infrastructure data center (IDC) team will be encouraged to apply to other data centers, Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton told Gazetteer in a statement confirming the cut. It remains unclear how many workers will be affected.

“As we continue to expand our overall infrastructure footprint, we're streamlining our data center staffing to better align with our growth and efficiency goals while at the same time growing the total number of available data center roles this year,” Clayton told Gazetteer. “New roles are available, and we encourage those impacted to apply.”

These cuts, unlike last month’s staff-wide layoffs, are positioned to be less about “low-performing” employees. Rather, this “reduced headcount” seems more in line with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s continued emphasis on efficiency.

“We are confident this new staffing model enables us to scale our operations efficiently and in line with company priorities, while positioning us to provide critical support across the fleet,” reads the memo.