Queer Prom chic

Young people milled about, dressed in their finest. The room crackled with nerves and anticipation. It was Queer Prom, the San Francisco LGBT Center’s biggest event for teens and young adults looking to go through the traditional rite of passage free from the trappings of the heterosexual prom industrial complex.

“A lot of us queers having gone through coming-of-age experiences such as prom did not always get the experience that we were hoping for,” Alyssa Avalos, the director of youth services at the SF LGBT Center, told Gazetteer SF. “This is a way for us to try and challenge that narrative, try and challenge that typical experience in our society, and really rewrite what the experience can look like for some of these youth.”

More than 125 young LGBTQ+ people — all between the ages of 16 to 24 — were in attendance Friday evening. (At least a couple dozen volunteers and staffers were chaperoning the affair.) Some had come from as far as Santa Cruz to join in. The theme? Twilight, the campy, vampiric young-adult love story. It was Friday the 13th, after all.

Naya Ozuna, a staff member at the San Francisco LGBTQ Community Center, poses for a photograph. DJ Euphemia played Y2K pop, hip-hop, and electronic music in between drag performances.

Bay Area burlesque dancer and drag performer Barbie Bloodgloss performs a Sabrina Carpenter song during Queer Prom. Bay Area burlesque dancer and drag performer Barbie Bloodgloss performs a Sabrina Carpenter song during Queer Prom.

Timothy Hampton, director of cultural programs at the LGBT Center, poses for a portrait. A volunteer serves a mocktail for Prom attendees. The central theme was vampires and the Twilight series.

The other thing sets Queer Prom apart from its straight counterpart: This event was free and accessible to everyone. (As Avalos points out, prom — between the attire, transportation, and entry fee — can get expensive.)

Food was donated by local businesses. There was no alcohol, making Queer Prom a rare sober LGBTQ event. A sensory room was available for individuals who needed a reprieve from the stimulation. A tarot card reader and drag performances drew big audiences, but DJ Euphemia’s electronic-y hip-hop mix held the night down for those willing to put on their dancing shoes.

“You feel like so much love was put into it,” said Elizabeth Treadwell, a mother who chaperoned two of her children at the party.

Crucially, Queer Prom provided a place of self-expression for these teenagers and young adults, both in who they came with and what they came in. We spoke to a handful of attendees and chaperones dressed in their Twilight best.

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Isaiah Covarrubias, 19, San Jose Tell us about your outfit. I'm really inspired by recycling old styles. We don't have to reinvent the wheel. My day to day is very Y2K ‘90s. When I dress up, I want to go more ‘70s. I wanted to include the animal print because jaguars are native to Latin America, and I’m native Mexican.

Willow Ehrhart, 18, Santa Cruz What does Queer Prom mean for you? There's not a prom queen or prom king; you feel more free to express yourself. It's more friendly and inclusive. They have opportunities for people who aren’t into big social events to come and make them feel comfortable. You don’t feel judged for being with the people you came with. There’s space for the gays to be the gays without it being a dating situation or to drink.

Marcus Campbell, 24, El Cerrito What was your inspiration for tonight? I saw this mask at Spirit Halloween and I wanted to make it a part of the ballroom scene in Labyrinth.



Santahjanae Jimenez, 20, Pittsburg Where do you get fashion inspiration from? Whenever I wanna get inspiration for anything, I like to look up Halloween costumes from the ‘20s or ‘30s or vintage makeup looks on Pinterest.

Khaymen, “old enough,” Oakland What inspired your outfit? [laughs] I’ve been waiting for this question. This is my very own recreation of the Hamilton performance Daveed Diggs did for the 10th anniversary of Hamilton at the Tonys. I’m a goth; he’s dressed like a goth. He wore a beret. I had to. I’m a theater kid.

Aric, 24, San Francisco What inspired your outfit? I like the Beatles and MCR [My Chemical Romance]. I’ve been listening to an unhealthy dose MCR, Panic!, and the Beatles. Did you hear about the MCR comeback? There’s a reunion tour? What the fuck? I didn’t know that — and I don’t have the money for that.

Corazón Diaz, transitional age housing navigator, San Francisco LGBT Center I really loved the theme for tonight. The goth theme is really fun and cute, the past two before this were “fairy garden party” and “opulence.” This one is, I feel like this theme matches the energy of our youth.