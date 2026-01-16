Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Rock the boat

DJs JP Breganza and Justin Colonia are turning the Bay Ferry into a floating Filipino dance party

4:30 PM PST on January 15, 2026

Bangka Sa Bay, a boat party on the Bay Ferry, is taking place Friday afternoon. Photo: Christian Alberto

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

A key tenet of budots, the viral, gleefully frantic Filipino electronic dance music genre born in the working-class barangays of Davao City, is that it can and should be played everywhere, for everyone. Put on a budots remix of anyone from legendary Pinoy band Boyfriends or Tyla in the middle of the street, or at a pickup basketball game, or at a kids’ birthday party, and people of all ages will be dancing, whether seven or 70.

That ethos has been at the center of Vallejo-born videographer and DJ JP Breganza, and his incredible run of parties in unexpected places. The now Sacramento-based Breganza reached the masses last September for turning the checkout aisles at Seafood City into a party series called Late Night Market Madness, and has parlayed the virality of those events into other Filipino-centric functions around the Bay and in Sacramento.

“I’m watching Filipinos from the Philippines party on the street,” Breganza said. “Nothing's stopping them from just having a good time.”

So, when Breganza got invited by his friend and fellow DJ Justin Colonia to play on the San Francisco Bay Ferry, he immediately wanted in. Breganza is headlining a party on the Ferry called Bangka sa Bay (Boat on the Bay) this Friday. The plan is to have a good-ass time on a boat with Filipino people and friends of the culture, and maybe joyfully disrupt some people’s commutes along the way.

“[If] they want that peace and quiet, they're just gonna have to hop on a different boat,” Breganza joked. 

Calonia, a marketing manager for Vallejo’s tourism bureau and the principal coordinator of the event, was tasked by Bay Ferry operations director Thomas Hall to throw a party for a boat going between Vallejo and San Francisco as part of a series of activations hosted by the agency. Since ridership on the ferry is generally down during the January chill, why not turn a Friday commute ride into a floating party?

The first boat from Vallejo will embark Friday at 4:45 p.m. and arrive at the Ferry Building at 6 p.m. A second round will start off at Vallejo at 7:05 p.m. 8:10 p.m. arrival time. The cost of entry is pretty cheap: a one-way ferry ride ($9.90), or $20 for an all-day pass if you want to party all night. As with the Seafood City parties, Bangka sa Bay is all-ages, so kids and lolas are welcome. 

Bangka sa Bay is a celebration of Vallejo’s culture as much as it is Filipino culture, with local artist Chalberto providing visuals and a constellation.

And about the music, a panoply of DJs, all of whom have ties to both Vallejo and Filipino culture, are set to perform. Breganza, on his end, is planning a mix of classic Filipino party starters (think: the vintage Manila Sound music that young Pinoys grew up with and a healthy selection of ‘90s R&B). But his broader mission is to introduce everyone to new stuff.

“Although it's important to keep the dance floor moving, to keep them going, I feel like I have a bigger responsibility in educating everybody on the OPM” — original Pinoy music — “that's out there, that already exists,” he explained. 

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Talk of the Tenderloin

A trio of local news vets launched ‘The Tenderloin Voice’ to tell the stories of a frequently covered, but little understood, neighborhood

January 15, 2026

Toxic mushroom ‘super bloom’ brings death count to 3

California health officials have ramped up their messaging amid the deadliest mushroom season in decades

January 15, 2026
Commentary

Negative space

What the canvas of San Francisco loses when CCA is erased

January 14, 2026

‘They’ve pickled each others’ brains’

Longtime entrepreneur and critic Anil Dash on where the tech industry has been and where it may be going

January 14, 2026

As Vanderbilt takes over CCA, students ask WTF?

City Hall is excited about the Tennessee university replacing California College of the Arts. Students less so

January 14, 2026

San Francisco: Dead and loving it

A new listings site from McSweeney’s doesn’t quite prove that nothing ever happens in this city

January 12, 2026
See all posts