SFPD is using an influencer from New Hampshire to recruit new officers

The three ads each promote a different angle: Diversity, paying down student debt, and career growth.

“San Francisco is currently hiring heroes, not stereotypes,” O’Donnell says in one clip. “You don’t need to be some big tough guy to be a police officer in San Francisco. They’re looking for you to come just the way you are.”

In the video, she goes on to explain that the police department is “recruiting women, people from the LGBTQ community, neurodivergent candidates, [and] bilingual candidates.”

In another, she points out that the police force is down 500 officers and that the “fentanyl crisis is destroying lives,” a sentiment that pops up across the ads.

“The opportunity to join the police force in San Francisco could be a game-changer for your career and your life,” says O’Donnell in the clip. She also promises that joining the department could lead to “greater impact down the line.”

The third is targeted to college graduates. “Hey, recent college grads, what if you could earn $100K a year coming out of college and still sleep at night?” asks O’Donnell. “What if you could pay down some of that college debt while you knew you were doing good in the world?”

It is unclear who paid for these ads. In May, Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office announced its “Rebuilding the Ranks” plan to bolster police staffing. Part of the 100-day action plan is “partner[ing] with the private sector to support recruitment outreach, performance-based marketing, and process improvements.” It’s unclear if influencer marketing is part of Lurie’s outreach plan. A San Francisco police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gazetteer; neither did Lurie’s office. An email sent to O’Donnell went unanswered.

How well is the campaign working on attracting new recruits? Probably not as well as PD hopes.

“In what world are police part of the solution,” one commenter posted, with four crying laughing emojis.

“Cops don’t do anything to help lmao,” said another.

Maybe O’Donnell should’ve turned off the comments.

