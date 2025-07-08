Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The best Keanu is Sad Keanu … and he isn’t so sad

Consider that Keanu’s expression is not sadness. It’s solitude. It’s self assurance

10:06 AM PDT on July 8, 2025

Keanu Reeves and Stephen Colbert talking about the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme in 2021. Photo: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/CBS/Screenshot

This month and next, the Roxie Theater is presenting A Keanu Summer featuring five of our dude’s most excellent films. To celebrate this series — and the man at its center — we’re each taking a moment to honor Keanu and his many, many facets.

There he is. Keanu, eating a sandwich alone on a bench. No leather trench coat. No sunglasses. Maybe a little melancholy. Maybe in the midst of existential thought. Maybe wishing he’d asked for mustard. He is deeply, powerfully alone. And honestly? Iconic.

In the great meme nobility, “Sad Keanu” is His Majesty. But look closer… Consider that Keanu’s expression is not sadness. It’s solitude. It’s self assurance. It’s a man — who happens to be a movie star — enjoying a sandwich without performance, without small talk, without having to split an overpriced appetizer he didn’t want. He’s outside in the fresh air. Sigh. He’s got a moment to himself (my favorite indulgence) and he is making the most of it with his own company. He’s doing what so many of us are afraid to do: dine solo, in public, in peace.

As a proud supporter of the “Une table pour un,” let me say this is my dream. It may be Keanu’s dream, too, to judge by him eating an ice cream cone in Alameda, a slice of pizza in New York, or a smoothie in Brooklyn.These aren’t staged paparazzi moments, they are life. They’re what happens when you let yourself fully enjoy a croissant without needing anyone to validate your coffee order or your personality. Dining alone isn’t lonely. It’s a love language for your own damn self and Keanu has mastered it. 

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Share This Article

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Blood and frustration on Sutter Street

A snapshot of a brief, bloody confrontation with ICE near 100 Montgomery

July 8, 2025

The best Keanu is teen Keanu

Of all the teen spirited roles Keanu played back then, my favorite remains his smallest

July 7, 2025

Our dude

Hollywood is full of stars, but there’s only one Keanu

July 7, 2025
Commentary

The banality of Palantir’s evil airport ad

Why is a company that makes millions tracking down immigrants for ICE advertising at SFO?

July 3, 2025

Love the ones you’re with

Inside a bar on Divisadero leaning into the national fixation on 'Love Island'

July 2, 2025

Leggo my Labubu!

An epidemic of stolen and tampered packages has Labubu collectors furiously filing police reports and setting up Ring cams

July 1, 2025
See all posts