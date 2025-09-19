The D4vd concert is, inexplicably, still happening

R&B singer D4vd’s upcoming concert in San Francisco is still a go after a dismembered, decaying body was found in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to him last week and the body was identified on Wednesday as a 15-year-old girl previously reported missing.

D4vd, born David Burke, is a Houston-born streamer-turned-singer whose TikTok-viral streaming hits like “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide” catapulted him into legitimate stardom. He is currently on his first world tour, and is supposed to perform at the Warfield Friday. He made a stop at the same venue in July at a show that was seemingly well-attended.

Los Angeles county medical examiners identified the body Wednesday as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her date of death was September 8, though the cause has not been confirmed. D4vd was supposed to play a show in Seattle that day; that show was canceled hours after Rivas’s identity was made public. Reports indicate that he is cooperating with investigators.

Representatives for the Warfield, the Warfield’s parent company Goldenvoice, and D4vd did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Gazetteer.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are still no signs that the San Francisco show will be canceled, although some fans don’t appear to want to attend. Resale tickets for the concert are being sold for half of the original cost, suggesting that people really want to rid themselves of them. Plenty of non-resale tickets for both floor and balcony seats are still up for grabs. A Reddit post is urging people to contact the Warfield and request that the venue cancel the show.

You’d have to imagine that if D4vd were to forge ahead, his show’s set design would have to change drastically. Footage from D4vd’s last appearance in San Francisco shows a casket and wreath inside The Warfield’s lobby as part of a memorial to a character named Itami, a part of the artist’s world-building concept. As part of that world, he also sold bloodied-looking button-down shirts as merchandise, an apparent part of Itami’s uniform. The shirt is no longer listed on D4vd’s website.

