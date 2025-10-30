Food for Thought

Things tend to move quickly in San Francisco. Startups rise and fall. Apartments are shown at 9 a.m. and rented by 1 p.m. Nothing stays hot longer than a cup of coffee. AI developers can’t even keep pace with their own creations. But an undercurrent persists amid our self-made dystopia: Cabbages still take four months underground, the migratory sparrows make their pilgrimage through our springs and falls, and the seasons move to their ancient schedule. No amount of automation or temperature control could fully sever our food system from the natural world, and, conceding efficiency for environmentalism, many San Franciscans are making a case for returning to our roots.

On Nov. 19, Gazetteer SF's food reporter Olivia Peluso will sit down at Chat Room: Analog with three San Francisco-based farmers to explore the unique opportunities for urban farming and gardening in San Francisco. What are the benefits to getting one’s hands dirty? What does it take to re-imagine neglected corners of the city as green spaces and climate solutions? And how can restoring our connection to the land we live on heal communities?

Meet the panelists:

Jenna Frank, farmer/outdoor educator

Jenna Frank (she/her) is an outdoor educator and urban farmer. She received her B.A. from Skidmore College in Environmental Studies and International Affairs and is currently pursuing an M.S. in Sustainable Development and Policy. Jenna began her farming journey working on women-led agriculture initiatives in Latin America. Since 2017, she has been teaching urban agriculture to K-4th grade students and co-tending Hawk Creek Farm as the Land Steward at Golden Bridges School. Jenna co-runs a small-scale beekeeping endeavor, J & D Bees, based in Half Moon Bay. Whether farming, beekeeping, practicing herbalism, or backpacking, she is passionate about bringing children outdoors. Jenna is thrilled to have the opportunity to share her love of urban farming.

Thomas Abbott, urban agriculturist and science educator

Thomas Abbot is an environmental science educator, and urban agriculturist, with 15 years of farming, land stewardship, and community organizing experience. Who uses his horticultural skills to drive social and cultural change. Former farm manager of Tenderloin People’s Garden and Alemany Farm, and is currently a middle school science teacher.

Christopher Renfro, co-founder of the Two Eighty Project

Christopher Renfro is an urban farmer, winemaker, and community activist based in San Francisco. He co-founded the Two Eighty Project, a viticulture non-profit focused on creating opportunities for marginalized people in the wine industry. Renfro has taught more than 50 young winemakers through his six-month apprenticeship program with award-winning winemaker Steve Matthiasson and UC Davis. Broadly, his activism focuses on introducing people of all ages to the joy of growing things. Renfro is also the co-owner of Friend of a Friend, a community-focused wine, spirits, scent, and spice shop in North Beach.

Presented by Gazetteer SF



Nov. 19, 2025

Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.

Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.



Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.