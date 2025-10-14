Chat Room: Analog

Photo: Maximilian Tortoriello / Gazetteer SF

Like San Francisco, Chat Room is back! The beloved IRL discussion and socializing event is returning to Swedish American Hall for a second season of scintillating conversation, delicious beverages, and in-person interaction.

Season 2 will kick off on Nov. 19 with an exploration of all things analog in San Francisco. Even in a town overrun with slop, some folks are seeking a return to the real, the handmade, and the tactile.

Panels include:

The Print Party: The publication as an object for community

Print is booming in San Francisco. Everywhere you look, there's a new zine, magazine, literary journal, or newspaper. The products might be ephemeral, but the communities they create are lasting. Join Gazetteer SF's business and tech reporter Cydney Hayes as she discusses San Francisco's print scene with some of our city's most influential editors and publishers.

SF Grown: Urban farming takes root

While vertical farming and robot harvesting are technologizing our food system, these San Francisco growers are getting their hands dirty, building community, and putting food on the table. This panel will be moderated by Gazetteer SF food and drink reporter Olivia Peluso.

Full agenda to be announced.

***

CHAT ROOM: ANALOG

Presented by Gazetteer SF



Nov. 19, 2025

Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.

Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.



Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.