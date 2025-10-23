The Print Party: The publication as an object for community

Print is booming in San Francisco. Everywhere you look these days, there's a new zine, magazine, literary journal, or newspaper. The products might be ephemeral, but the communities that bloom around them are real and long-lasting.

On Nov. 19, Gazetteer SF's business and tech reporter Cydney Hayes will sit down at Chat Room: Analog with three of the city’s most influential editors to explore the unique Bay Area flavor of our local print scene. Why is print having a moment, and how long will it last? How does making a print publication build trust, spark ideas, and encourage political organization among editors and readers? And the question hanging over every analog effort in San Francisco: Where does the tech industry fit into all this?

Meet our panelists:

Oscar Villalon, editor of ZYZZYVA

Oscar Villalon is the editor at the San Francisco literary journal ZYZZYVA, which has published some of the Bay Area’s best emerging writers since 1985. The winner of a Whiting Literary Magazine Prize in 2022, Villalon’s writing has been published in Stranger’s Guide, Freeman’s, The Believer, Virginia Quarterly Review, Lit Hub, and elsewhere. He was formerly the Book editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He lives in San Francisco with his family.

Lauren Markham, editor of The Approach

Lauren Markham is a writer based in California whose work regularly appears in outlets such as Harper's, The New York Review of Books, The New York Times Magazine, and VQR, where she is a contributing editor. She is the author of the award-winning The Far Away Brothers: Two Young Migrants and the Making of an American Life (2017), the California Book Award- and Dayton Literary Peace Prize-shortlisted A Map of Future Ruins: On Borders and Belonging (2024) and Immemorial (2025). She edits The Approach, a renegade newspaper offering approaches to navigating, thwarting, and resisting autocracy.

Jasmine Sun, cofounder of Kernel magazine

Jasmine Sun is an independent writer covering AI and Silicon Valley culture at jasmi.news, as well as a cofounder of the print magazine Kernel, where she has built a thriving community around "reimagining techno-optimism for a better collective future.” She previously led the core product team at Substack and worked in AI policy at Mozilla and Schmidt Futures. Her work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, The Point, the SF Standard, and elsewhere.

***

Nov. 19, 2025

Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.

Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.



Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.