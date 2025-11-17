The enduring appeal of shopping IRL

Don’t let anyone tell you any different: San Francisco is a uniquely stylish city. This town teems with modes of self-expression and examples of sartorial excellence.

It also boasts some of the finest shops anywhere. As much as online shopping has grown in the last decade — aided by the Sheins and Zaras of the world — nothing beats the tactile pleasures of feeling a finely-crafted garment with your hands and consulting with people whose taste you trust.



On Nov. 19, Gazetteer SF associate editor Joshua Bote sits down at Chat Room: Analog with some of the most stylish people in the city to talk about in-person retail in San Francisco. How do you draw people primed for two-day shipping? How can shops act as community hubs? And how, exactly, do you survive (and thrive) as a retailer in one of the most expensive cities in the world?

Panelists:

Ben Ospital is the co-founder (with his sister, Chris) of Modern Appealing Clothing (MAC), a shop at 387 Grove St. Since 1980, MAC has served as “San Francisco’s fashion wonderland” (per the San Francisco Chronicle), showcasing pieces from designer labels like Commes de Garçons and local artists from Creative Growth in Oakland and Creativity Explored in the Mission.

Lindsey Hansen: Since 2019, Lindsey Hansen has run The Future Past at 12 Clement St., where she brings her passion for well made, repair-worthy clothing (denim in particular) to the forefront. The shop is full of beautifully made vintage clothing presented alongside reworked and repaired pieces sewn in-house and is dedicated to exploring the many ways that we can keep the clothes we love in our closets and out of landfills.

Nov. 19, 2025

Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6-9 p.m.

Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market St.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

